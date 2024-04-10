dlivrd and Freebirds World Burrito Partner to Scale and Streamline Delivery Operations

dlivrd, a delivery tech company specializing in transforming third-party logistics (3PL) processes through advanced AI, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Freebirds.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with Freebirds World Burrito, a renowned burrito restaurant chain with multiple locations across Texas. Following a successful pilot test demonstrating promising results, dlivrd and Freebirds have decided to expand their partnership. dlivrd will now serve as Freebirds' primary catering delivery partner across all locations, which allows an increased capacity for catering and on-demand orders as driver partners who are knowledgeable in the standard of Freebird's catering.

"After seeing such promising results during our pilot with dlivrd, we are excited to expand the relationship for our catering business and continue to provide best-in-class service to all our catering guests across the state of Texas." -Kim Carducci, Director of Catering

dlivrd's Solutions and How They'll Help Freebirds

By leveraging dlivrd's expertise, Freebirds anticipates a substantial enhancement in operational efficiency, customer satisfaction, and overall delivery performance.

"Our technology focuses on making the right match between orders and driver partners, ensuring on-time and professional deliveries, visibility into live order tracking, and real-time communication channels for seamless coordination between all stakeholders involved in the delivery process," says dlivrd CEO Chris Heffernan. Utilizing dlivrd's logistics software, Freebirds can customize ideal driver profiles based on specific job requirements, skills, vehicle type, and experience, ensuring that catering deliveries are completed efficiently and to the satisfaction of businesses of all sizes.

Common Vision and Benefits of Partnership

The partnership between dlivrd and Freebirds aligns with Freebirds' vision to become the largest, most loved burrito brand in Texas. This alignment is not just in goals but also in values - specifically, Freebirds' values of teamwork, relentlessness, integrity, best-in-class service, and empowerment resonate with dlivrd's commitment to delivering quality service.

Freebirds World Burrito has over 60 locations and 1,400+ employees, with rapid growth ahead. The company has recently been recognized as the Most Influential Restaurant CEOs, Restaurateur of the Year, Top 100 Movers and Shakers, and Most Craveable Brands.

What's Next

The partnership between dlivrd and Freebirds World Burrito promises to allow quick and efficient scaling and create a seamless integration with third-party delivery right from the beginning. Next steps:

Confirmation of readiness for launch in approved stores: Freebirds locations that have been approved for integration with dlivrd's delivery management system are prepared to go live with the new system.

Prompt communication of driver instructions and resources: dlivrd will promptly communicate instructions and provide resources to the drivers who will be involved in delivering orders from Freebirds locations.

Regular updates on key delivery KPIs: dlivrd will hold regular meetings with Freebird's stakeholders to share and review delivery results and discuss any improvements and expansion.

