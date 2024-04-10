A-1 Broadcast: Cookbook Author and Culinary Champion Palak Patel Shares Tips to Prepare the Perfect Brunch Menu for Every Occasion on TipsOnTv

Secrets for Brunch Time Favorites with Chef, Cookbook Author and Culinary Champion Palak Patel

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / For many people, brunch is their favorite meal. It combines the best of breakfast with the diversity of a tasty lunch, dinner and fun beverages. Super Chef and Food Network star Palak Patel shares some unique and tasty ways to recognize National Brunch Month. Just in time for spring, learn how Palak combines cultural flavors and unique recipes to freshen up any spring menu to make any brunch gathering memorable and delicious.





Food Network Winner and Cookbook Author Palak Patel Shares Brunch Secrets

Chef Palak Patel Celebrates National Brunch Month with Must Have Ideas

ONE ITEM YOU SHOULD ALWAYS HAVE

Nothing says brunch and makes friends feel more at home like a fresh, flavorful cup of coffee. If looking for a delicious crowd-pleaser, check out Starbucks' limited-edition, at-home spring coffees, including the new Starbucks® Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavored coffee and returning seasonal favorites like Spring Day Blend and Toasted Coconut Mocha flavored coffee. Available in K-Cup® pods, ground coffee, and with the Brown Sugar Cinnamon also available as a Cold Brew Concentrate. Find them at local grocery stores and online for a limited time only.

HEALTHY TWIST FOR BRUNCH

Everyone loves a charcuterie board, but it needs to be special. Consider this twist for the next brunch, add Sunsweet Probiotic+ Prunes to those boards because the sweetness of the prunes will complement savory cheeses, salty nuts, and spicy dips. Elevate typical brunch mocktails with this mule mocktail made with Sunsweet Amaz!n Prune Juice and pair it with a Prune Cinnamon Swirl Bread. Try using prunes for baked goods because they are great for adding moisture. Bring on the feel-good vibes with the perfect brunch companions: Sunsweet Amaz!n Prunes, Amaz!n Prune Juice, and Probiotic+plus Prunes. For more information, visit www.sunsweet.com.

