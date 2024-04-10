Paris Musketeers Football Team Announces Innovative Partnership With BONK

The Paris Musketeers football team will join forces with BONK in 2024 to deliver innovative entertainment to their communities.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / The Paris Musketeers, an American Football team based in Paris, have announced a formal partnership with BONK, a Web3 community-driven utility and social platform. BONK will become a main and official sponsor of the team in 2024. Together, the partnership plans to launch a series of disruptive and inventive real-world and digital campaigns throughout the 2024 season to build on their combined communities of forward-thinkers.

The Paris Musketeers are the first fully professional American Football team to play in France. They joined the premier football league on the continent, the European League of Football (ELF), as an expansion team in 2023 and instantly burst on the scene as a competitive and innovative organization. Starting in their second season in the summer of 2024, every Musketeers game will be aired and featured on BeIN Sports TV globally.

BONK was first introduced to the Web3 community in 2022 via the Solana ecosystem with the intent of building a vibrant community made up of passionate developers and entrepreneurs looking to further drive Web3 adoption and challenge the status quo.

John McKeon, Paris Musketeers CEO, said, "Our mission is to disrupt American Football and sport worldwide, for good. At the heart of our mission are our fans. Creating the ultimate football experience is one of the main goals for the organization, and this partnership with BONK underscores our dedication to our fans. As a team, we continue to look for responsible ways to try big and bold things as we look to grow our organization. We believe embracing new, digitally native technologies, like BONK, will help drive a better experience for our fans."

Additionally, Bonk representative Kadense Pengu shared, "A lot like BONK, the Musketeers see the power of using fun to build community. We're looking for partners to bring the culture and power of Web3 to the masses. Much like BONK, the Musketeers are adventurers, continuing to create the ultimate fan or user experience. We're excited to partner on this journey and build upon the growing synergies together with the Musketeers. Let's BONK!"

The Musketeers and BONK community are making a joint announcement as part of Paris Blockchain Week on April 10. The Musketeers open their 2024 season on June 2 versus the Hamburg Sea Devils. The partnership has plans for a wild and creative takeover of their home game on June 30 against the Cologne Centurions, offering fans an experience unlike any other sport. Tickets for June 30 and other Musketeers games are available for sale through the Paris Musketeers' official site.

