Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Washington, PA, With Free Washes

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens Fourth Location in Pennsylvania

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Washington, PA at 388 Washington Road.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Tidal Wave's brand-new Washington location is offering eight days of free car washes from April 10 - April 17. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We opened our first Pennsylvania location in June 2023," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to continue our growth in this great state with the opening of our brand-new Washington location. Our team is looking forward to providing folks in this community with our convenient and industry-leading conveyor car wash technology that is designed to make car care an easy, efficient, and exceptional experience for every customer."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

The brand-new Washington express wash location is Tidal Wave's twenty-eighth opening this year and its fourth location in Pennsylvania. The company has plans for continued expansion in 2024, including the addition of Michigan, Idaho, Ohio and New Mexico into its footprint.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of its 251 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate its accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on newswire.com.