Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2024 | 22:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BEK TV Sportscasters Awarded for Play-by-Play

BEK TV Leading the Way in Sports Coverage

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / BEK TV is pleased to announce the outstanding recognition earned by three of its sportscasters at the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association's Eric Sevareid Awards ceremony. Held in Minneapolis, MN, on Saturday, April 6, 2024, the event celebrated excellence in regional broadcast journalism.

BEK TV Logo

BEK TV Logo
BEK TV Logo



Honored for their outstanding contributions to sports commentary in a small market are:

  • 1st Place - Chris Brintle - Sports Play-by-Play
  • Award of Merit - Dan Doherty - Sports Play-by-Play
  • Award of Merit - Brett Loftis - Sports Play-by-Play

With their exemplary play-by-play commentary, Brintle, Doherty, and Loftis have distinguished themselves among the industry's finest, reflecting their unwavering commitment to delivering high-caliber sports coverage. BEK TV takes great pride in their achievements, underscoring our dedication to upholding standards of excellence in broadcasting.

Jordan Hassler, BEK TV's Chief Operating Officer, says: "These awards highlight the incredible talent and dedication of our sports announcers. Their passion for the game shines through in every broadcast, and we're immensely proud to see their hard work recognized on such a prestigious platform."

The Eric Sevareid Awards are named for the North Dakota-born and University of Minnesota-educated journalist best known for his work as a correspondent for CBS Radio and Television. Each year, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association presents awards to the best work done by broadcast news operations and journalists working in small, medium, and large markets in a six-state region on radio, television, and online.

BEK TV has become the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting more than 400 live events each year. The BEK sports team has received recognition from all over the country for its achievements, including more than 30 Eric Sevareid awards, along with awards from the North Dakota High School Coaches Association and rural civic organizations.

*(Photos Available Upon Request)

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. BEK TV also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming.

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

BEK TV broadcasts on television and across the world via the internet. For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

###

Contact Information

Julie Skaret
BEK Media Relations
bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com
1.701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.