Mittwoch, 10.04.2024
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
10.04.2024
112 Leser
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Dates For First Quarter 2024 Results And Conference Call

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release first quarter 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, May 1, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Thursday, May 2, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

1683304

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

The Mosaic Company will participate in the BMO Farm to Market Conference which is held in New York City on May 15-16, 2024.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

