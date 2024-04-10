Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, successfully closed its acquisition of GalaxE Group, Inc., a global IT and business solutions provider headquartered in New Jersey, United States, following the expiration of the applicable waiting period pertaining to the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.

