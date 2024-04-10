DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Gastroparesis Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of 7% by 2034 | DelveInsight

At present, key players like Vanda Pharmaceuticals (tradipitant), CinDome Pharma (deudomperidone), Neurogastrx (metopimazine), and Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCS12852) are investigating their candidates for the treatment of gastroparesis and management of its symptoms in the 7MM; these drugs shall create a significant positive shift in the treatment space of gastroparesis in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Gastroparesis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, gastroparesis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Gastroparesis Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for gastroparesis reached ~ USD 245 million in 2023 across the 7MM.

in 2023 across the 7MM. Gastroparesis as a disease predominantly affects women, with 68.5% of the diagnosed patients being females, while only 31.5% of the diagnosed patients are males.

of the diagnosed patients being females, while only of the diagnosed patients are males. Leading gastroparesis companies such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Neurogastrx, CinDome Pharma , and others are developing novel gastroparesis drugs that can be available in the gastroparesis market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel gastroparesis drugs that can be available in the gastroparesis market in the coming years. The promising gastroparesis therapies in the pipeline include VLY-686 (tradipitant), PCS12852, NG101 (metopimazine), CIN-102 (deudomperidone) , and others.

and others. Compared to all the emerging therapies, PCS12852 and tradipitant are expected to have the most significant impact on the market size of gastroparesis in the 7MM, with PCS12852 being expected to garner the highest gastroparesis market share by 2034 in the 7MM.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major gastroparesis market share @ Gastroparesis Market Report

Gastroparesis Overview

Gastroparesis, also known as "stomach paralysis" in translation, is a digestive condition characterized by the slow emptying of solid food from the stomach without any physical blockage. This leads to key symptoms such as feeling full quickly after eating, a sense of fullness after meals, nausea, vomiting, burping, and bloating. The condition can be of unknown origin (idiopathic), linked to diabetes, a result of medical procedures (iatrogenic or postsurgical), or associated with neurological issues. It can also follow a viral or bacterial infection, such as Salmonella gastroenteritis. Gastroparesis is classified into three main types based on its causes: idiopathic, diabetic, and postsurgical.

Individuals experiencing post-meal upper abdominal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, feeling full after eating, bloating, and pain in the upper abdomen should consider undergoing tests to evaluate their stomach's motility. Before these tests, patients typically undergo an upper gastrointestinal endoscopy. If this procedure does not identify the cause of the symptoms, patients can then proceed with tests to assess motility and function. Among these, the most pertinent functional test involves measuring gastric emptying, ideally done with scintigraphy for at least 3 hours. However, it's important to note that only regulatory agencies approve the stable isotope breath test.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases of GPLS cases in 2023. These cases are expected to rise by 2034 at a CAGR of 0.7%. As per the analysis, a higher number of cases were observed for females than males based on type-specific cases of gastroparesis in all the 7MM countries.

The gastroparesis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis

Type-specific Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Cases of Gastroparesis

Gastroparesis Treatment Market

Addressing the root issue of gastroparesis, like improving blood glucose management in diabetes, typically serves as the initial approach in treating people with this condition. The choice of gastroparesis treatment methods varies based on factors such as the seriousness of the disorder. Treatment options for individuals with gastroparesis encompass non-medication approaches, dietary adjustments, drugs to enhance stomach emptying (prokinetics), drugs to alleviate vomiting (antiemetics), medications to manage pain and intestinal spasms, as well as surgical interventions.

In June 2020, the FDA in the United States gave its approval for GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray's New Drug Application (NDA), intended to alleviate symptoms in adults experiencing acute and recurring diabetic gastroparesis. By November 2023, Evoke Pharma had disclosed that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued US Patent No. 11,813,231 for their commercially accessible and FDA-endorsed nasal version of metoclopramide, known as GIMOTI, ensuring its protection until 2029. Furthermore, in April 2022, Evoke Pharma was granted exclusive rights to the new drug product for GIMOTI (metoclopramide) nasal spray by the FDA.

REGLAN, developed by ANI Pharmaceuticals, is also on the gastroparesis market and is meant to alleviate symptoms in adults with acute and recurring diabetic gastroparesis. Metoclopramide received approval for gastroparesis treatment back in 1979, but its significant potential for serious side effects led to a black box warning and a restriction on its use to no more than 3 months. Currently, generic versions of metoclopramide are available. Alongside metoclopramide, various drugs such as erythromycin and domperidone, as well as treatments like botulinum toxin injections, gastric stimulators, and different surgical procedures, are being used off-label to attempt temporary relief of some gastroparesis symptoms.

To know more about gastroparesis treatment guidelines, visit @ Gastroparesis Management

Gastroparesis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

VLY-686 (tradipitant): Vanda Pharmaceuticals

PCS12852: Processa Pharmaceuticals

NG101 (metopimazine): Neurogastrx

CIN-102 (deudomperidone): CinDome Pharma

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for gastroparesis @ Drugs for Gastroparesis Treatment

Gastroparesis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the gastroparesis market are expected to change in the coming years. The increasing prevalence and high unmet need for drugs to treat the disease might help companies capture the gastroparesis market, also aiding upcoming therapies by providing a patient pool for their clinical trials. The expected launch of potential emerging therapies is anticipated to drive the gastroparesis market, especially as the current treatment landscape lacks a disease-modifying option and relies solely on symptomatic relief; thus, emerging disease-modifying therapies can expect both a high uptake and the ability to charge a significant premium price.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of gastroparesis, it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the gastroparesis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the gastroparesis market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the gastroparesis market. Available therapies used for the treatment of gastroparesis are majorly symptomatic, with significant side effects of approved therapies; the availability of low-cost generics in the treatment landscape could significantly hamper the uptake of emerging therapies, while strict pricing and reimbursement policies can further impede their growth.

Moreover, gastroparesis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the gastroparesis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the gastroparesis market growth.

Gastroparesis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Gastroparesis Market CAGR 7.0 % Gastroparesis Market Size in 2023 USD 245 Million Key Gastroparesis Companies Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Neurogastrx, CinDome Pharma, and others Key Pipeline Gastroparesis Therapies VLY-686 (tradipitant), PCS12852, NG101 (metopimazine), CIN-102 (deudomperidone), and others

Scope of the Gastroparesis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroparesis current marketed and emerging therapies

Gastroparesis current marketed and emerging therapies Gastroparesis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroparesis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Gastroparesis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastroparesis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about gastroparesis drugs in development @ Gastroparesis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Gastroparesis Key Insights 2. Gastroparesis Report Introduction 3. Gastroparesis Overview at a Glance 4. Gastroparesis Executive Summary 5 Gastroparesis Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Gastroparesis Treatment and Management 8. Gastroparesis Guidelines 9. Gastroparesis Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Gastroparesis Marketed Drugs 12. Gastroparesis Emerging Drugs 13. 7MM Gastroparesis Market Analysis 14. Market Access and Reimbursement 15. KOL Views 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Gastroparesis Pipeline

Gastroparesis Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key gastroparesis companies, including Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Inc., RaQualia Pharma Inc., PTC Therapeutics, CinDome Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Theravance Biopharma, Neurogastrx, Takeda, ElectroCore, Inc., Processa Pharmaceuticals, Bird Rock Bio, Inc., among others.

Gastroparesis Epidemiology Forecast

Gastroparesis Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted gastroparesis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market

Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key diabetic gastroparesis companies, including Neurogastrx, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, Allergan Evoke Pharma Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Censa Pharmaceuticals, CinDome Pharma, Bird Rock Bio, among others.

Diabetic Gastroparesis Pipeline

Diabetic Gastroparesis Pipeline Insight - 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetic gastroparesis companies, including Neurogastrx, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Theravance Biopharma, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gastroparesis-market-to-witness-upsurge-in-growth-at-a-cagr-of-7-by-2034--delveinsight-302112522.html