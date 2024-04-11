Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Lunte brennt! Platzt hier noch diese Woche die News-Bombe?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MC | ISIN: CA36468B1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMEHOST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMEHOST INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.04.2024 | 00:38
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gamehost Inc.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Gamehost Inc.

Date: May 8, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Savings Time)
Place: In person: Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500 35 St. SE #1000, Calgary, AB T2Z 3W4

The purpose of the meeting is to:

  1. Financial Statements: Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of Gamehost for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and the auditors' report thereon;
  2. Directors:
    a. Fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at not more than six (6); and
    b. Elect directors of Gamehost for the ensuing year;
  3. Auditors: Appoint Pivotal LLP as Gamehost's independent auditors for the ensuing year; and
  4. Other Business: Transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Information about how to vote, is contained in the proxy circular to be available on the Company website www.gamehost.ca after March 22, 2024 and mailed on or about April 11, 2024.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;
Darcy J. Will
Toll free (877) 703-4545
(403) 346-4545
Fax (403) 340-0683
Email ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.