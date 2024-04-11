Gamehost Inc.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given of the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Gamehost Inc.

Date: May 8, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. (Mountain Daylight Savings Time)

Place: In person: Deerfoot Inn & Casino, 11500 35 St. SE #1000, Calgary, AB T2Z 3W4

The purpose of the meeting is to:

Financial Statements: Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of Gamehost for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 and the auditors' report thereon; Directors:

a. Fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at not more than six (6); and

b. Elect directors of Gamehost for the ensuing year; Auditors: Appoint Pivotal LLP as Gamehost's independent auditors for the ensuing year; and Other Business: Transact such other business as may properly be brought before the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Information about how to vote, is contained in the proxy circular to be available on the Company website www.gamehost.ca after March 22, 2024 and mailed on or about April 11, 2024.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email ir@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

