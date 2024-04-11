bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Food Confirms Moodrink Oat Beverage Now on Shelves at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A)(WKN: A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce dairy alternative, Moodrink Oat Beverage (the "Product") is now on shelves at select Whole Foods Market stores (the "Retailer") following the Company's official Canada-wide Product launch announcement (see the Company's press release dated February 2, 2024).

Moodrink Oat Beverage launch signifies bettermoo(d)'s ongoing commitment to innovation in the plant-based food sector, with Moodrink serving as a key example.

The Product is nutritionally dense, offering eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and four grams of fiber for improved digestion. In comparison to standard 2% milk, Moodrink provides more calcium, and features reduced sugar and sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content, making it an appealing choice for health-focused consumers. Additionally, the unique flavor of Moodrink is crafted to resemble the creamy taste of traditional dairy beverages from the Alpine regions, ensuring a distinctive and enjoyable taste experience.

"We are incredibly excited to see Moodrink on shelves at the Retailer's selected locations, as it marks a significant stride for bettermoo(d)'s expansion in Canada. This heralds the start of what we anticipate will be a fruitful collaboration with the Retailer. We are confident that Moodrink, with its unique blend of taste and nutrition, will resonate well with consumers. It's a momentous step in our journey to bring healthier, plant-based food choices to the market," stated Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

