Aspermont Limited: Aspermont is Announcing 'Future of Mining Perth': Unveiling Innovations, Sustainability, and Industry Growth!

PERTH, Australia, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of our first Future of Mining event in Perth last year, we are looking forward to an expanded and enhanced iteration this year. FOM Perth last year saw some 1,500 delegates through the doors to soak up two days of industry leading content within two streams from 70+ speakers, tackling the foremost technology, sustainability and energy-transition challenges and opportunities.

Set to take place over June 17-18 at the Pan Pacific, FOM Perth 2024 will build on that success with an expanded and enhanced content program that will welcome an even longer roster of industry experts to share their knowledge and experience. This year, the conference will explore and analyse the key themes of technology innovation, energy transition, culture change, and supply chain management over two central streams. But in what promises to be an intellectual feast, the event will also run workshops and roundtables on the fringes of the conference, focused on discrete subject areas supported by our partners.

Our growing list of partnering organisations includes Intel, Cisco, Hitachi, Weir, Orange Business, Telstra, AMEC, Unearthed and the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia (CME) and the agenda can be found here.

The event has also attracted some of the leading mining players in the industry, including BHP, Rio Tinto, Vale, Glencore, Fortescue, South32 and Newmont.

This industry-leading content program is expected to draw some 250 delegates, 100 speakers, and 1000 mining executives to the Pan Pacific in mid-June to grow their knowledge, improve their decision making, and network with a range of mining stakeholders from interstate and overseas, who have flown in to immerse themselves in the Perth mining community.

As in 2023, FOM will be co-located with the Perth leg of our Select mining finance series - another success story. MiningNews Select Perth hosted 30+ mining juniors last year who presented and took one-to-one meetings with a pool of 250+ investors, and rubbed shoulders with the MiningNews.net and Mining Journal editorial teams.

This year, MiningNews Select and the entire Select finance series will also benefit from a partnership with Rule Investment Media and the Rule Symposium, which has seen investment legend Rick Rule take an active role in the agenda and content from exhibiting juniors distributed to Rule Investment Media's 80,000-strong retail investment community.

Delegates to both conferences will have access to the corresponding agendas and exhibition space, giving birth to a cross pollination of intellectual and networking possibilities, as investors are introduced to high-level operational discussions to inform their capital allocation, and large corporates and service providers scan the next generation of developers and miners for opportunity.

For information about attending or partnering with us in this landmark event, please contact Bilal Azmat, Head of Marketing at bilal.azmat@aspermont.com.

Event Details and Registration

Future of Mining Perth - https://www.future-of-mining.com/fomperth

MiningNews Select Perth - https://www.miningnewsselect.net/mnsperth

