Okcoin Europe Rebrands to OKX, Appoints Erald Ghoos as Europe General Manager

AMSTERDAM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Okcoin Europe Ltd., today announced that it has rebranded to OKX in Europe and appointed Erald Ghoos as Europe General Manager.

The rebrand allows local customers to be served under the OKX brand, which will bring better services to the market by leveraging its global resources. Prior to his OKX appointment, Ghoos was General Manager of Okcoin Europe.

Okcoin Europe Ltd. has been providing crypto services to users through its crypto service provider registration with De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) and a virtual financial asset service provider license in Malta since 2021.

In the Netherlands, the OKX platform is currently available in beta mode, with an official launch forthcoming. As part of its commitment to better serve customers in the Dutch market, OKX is actively analyzing user feedback during the beta phase to optimize its performance there.

OKX President Hong Fang said: "Europe is home to many diverse and growing communities of crypto users, some of whom have yet to be introduced to OKX and what we stand for. Our mission over the coming months and years is to build locally, including in important markets such as the Netherlands."

OKX Europe GM Erald Ghoos said: "We're firmly committed to innovation and service to our European and global users. Under the globally known and respected OKX brand, we look forward to growing in the European region and continuing to hire the best local talent to support our ambitious plans."

In line with its dedication to transparency, OKX was among the first in the crypto industry to publish monthly Proof of Reserves to validate its full backing of user funds held on the platform. Using open-source verification tools, users can independently confirm that their assets are backed by OKX reserves. Since launching Proof of Reserves in late 2022, OKX has published 17 consecutive monthly snapshots while driving the industry's adoption of new and improved reporting standards.

Learn more at okx.com

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James. OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition and risk tolerance. OKX does not provide investment or asset recommendations. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions, and OKX is not responsible for any potential losses. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not all products are available in all regions. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014295/4640865/OKX_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/okcoin-europe-rebrands-to-okx-appoints-erald-ghoos-as-europe-general-manager-302113905.html