AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA CREATES BESPOKE TWIN HYPERCARS: REVERSARIO AND ANNIVERSARIO - A CELEBRATION OF BALANCE

CAMBIANO, Italy, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina has delivered its most unique commission to date - the Battista Reversario, inspired by the Battista Anniversario and the concept of balance. It is the pinnacle of "Dream Cars. Made Real" - Automobili Pininfarina's philosophy of co-curating truly unique vehicles with its clients.

Every hand-crafted vehicle to leave Automobili Pininfarina's Cambiano atelier is a unique expression of each client's personality. Battista Reversario serves as an exemplar to this, demonstrating the sophistication of personalisation available to clients.

In creating the Battista Reversario, the client, alongside Automobili Pininfarina designers, has created a bespoke vehicle that will never be repeated. The client's collection of vehicles already includes the fifth in the limited run of five Battista Anniversario models.

One of the most striking features of the Battista Reversario is its colour scheme, which is crafted to be the inverse of the unique Pininfarina heritage-inspired design theme that characterised the Anniversario. The lower body is finished in Bianco Sestriere gloss, with the upper body in Grigio Antonelliano gloss.

In a continuation of the theme from the previous model, the pinstripes are consistent with the upper stripe, in signature Iconica Blu. Bespoke inscriptions, including the vehicle's unique "Reversario" nameplate, are displayed both forward and "in reflection," on the carbon side wings and the underside of the active rear wing.

Inside, the Pilota seats are fitted with a white-on-white Alcantara quilting with a perforated background in Iconica Blu. While the cabin is primarily black including the bespoke chassis plate anodized in black, there are accents throughout with the cupholder retainer, the headliner centre bezel, and the seatbelts, all finished in Iconica Blu.

Reversario comes complete with an exclusive three-piece luggage set, reflecting the commissioning client's lifestyle. Its briefcase, weekend holdall and suit bag are all finished Black leather, trimmed with Iconica Blu edging and an off-white Alcantara quilt, and represents the ultimate lifestyle collection.

The client of Reversario commented: "Anniversario and Reversario were destined to be created by the Automobili Pininfarina team. I simply challenged them to understand what could be created if you follow your heart and passion. All credit goes to them.

"The twins are complete and total perfection that has never been achieved by the automotive world. Not only do they have legacy and pedigree, where they bear the name and indelible mark of the world's greatest car designer, they also complement each other as mirror images.

"The twins are and forever will be associated with love perfected. The twins can never be separated because they are truly unified in design."

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer at Automobili Pininfarina, added: "Reversario was the ultimate commission. Taking inspiration from the original Anniversario, it is a reflection in every aspect, using a timeless combination of colours to create an opposite that works alone and together. This is a vehicle that is the greatest expression of our 'Dream Cars. Made Real.' philosophy, to date."

Battista Anniversario was launched in 2020 to celebrate 90 years since Battista "Pinin" Farina created the legendary Pininfarina coach builder and design house. Only five were ever made available.

Battista Reversario, like the Anniversario, is the most powerful road-legal Italian car ever made, powered by a state-of-the-art powertrain. The world's first pure-electric hyper GT utilises a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery contained within a strong but lightweight carbon fibre housing.

Four independent high-performance electric motors - one driving each wheel - combine with Full Torque Vectoring, Electronic Stability Control and a software differential that allows drivers to tailor the power delivery and handling responses like never before, while its T-shaped liquid-cooled battery pack is mounted centrally behind the seats to ensure a low centre of gravity.

Battista's unique launch control technology contributes to Formula One car-beating acceleration, with 0-60mph achieved in 1.79s, 0-100km/h completed in 1.86s, 0-120mph executed in 4.49s and 0-200 km/h covered in just 4.75 seconds.

Battista combines hypercar performance with the cruising range and luxurious cabin of a traditional GT, with all-wheel drive and a choice of five driving modes to tailor the driving dynamics: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, with a commercial office in Munich, Germany, and resourced with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, with a focus on designing experiences for the world's foremost taste makers, all of Automobili Pininfarina's vehicles embody the PURA design philosophy. This philosophy will also permeate all future production cars, seamlessly blending classic inspiration with cutting-edge technology. With a 100% investment from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, facilitated by a trademark license agreement with Pininfarina S.p.A., Automobili Pininfarina benefits from Pininfarina S.p.A.'s extensive 94-year legacy in producing iconic cars, reinforcing its position in the luxury automotive sector.

Battista is the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it delivers a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0-100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,340 Nm torque on tap, the Battista combines extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors - one at each wheel - with a combined WLTP range of up to 476 km (U.S. combined EPA: 300 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

