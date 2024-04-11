First fertilizer batches produced by the AFYREN NEOXY plant delivered to partner Terrial (a subsidiary of the Avril and SUEZ Groups)

The potassium-rich fertilizer can be used in organic farming and is produced locally

This product contributes to the circularity of the AFYREN model

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY),a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural, low-carbon ingredients produced using unique fermentation technology based on a completely circular model, announced that it made the first commercial deliveries of fertilizer produced by its AFYREN NEOXY plant to its partner Terrial.

Fertilizer, AFYREN's other flagship product

Several dozen tons of fertilizer have left the AFYREN NEOXY plant in recent weeks, bound for our customer and partner Terrial. These first batches are the result of start-up work aiming at continuous production at the plant.

AFYREN NEOXY's fertilizer is a co-product of its manufacturing process, which transforms local non-food biomass from agricultural by-products into biobased organic acids. The fertilizer contributes to a new cycle of biomass generation, completing AFYREN's zero-waste, circular model.

Agronomic studies carried out on various crops (tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, wheat) have demonstrated the qualities of the AFYREN NEOXY fertilizer, which is rich in potassium and low in chlorine. AFYREN NEOXY's biomimetic manufacturing process, based on natural (GMO-free) micro-organisms, meets organic farming specifications. Its properties make it particularly well-suited to demanding crops such as grapes, fruit trees and other market produce.

The sustainable fertilizer produced by AFYREN NEOXY is 100% regionally sourced, and offers other advantages: its origin and manufacturing process lighten the logistical complexities of transport, and reduce exposure to the volatility of energy prices issues that have become problematic for farmers.

In addition to contributing to the circularity of AFYREN's offerings through this "return to the soil," fertilizer will contribute positively to AFYREN NEOXY plant's sales through the sales agreement with Terrial, which covers all of the fertilizer volume produced. The outlook for future plants is equally promising.

Nicolas SORDET, CEO of AFYREN said: "The fertilizer produced at industrial scale by our AFYREN NEOXY plant is rich in potassium, made in France, and can be adapted to a variety of particularly demanding crops. This 100% regional (short supply chain), non-GMO product meets the specifications of organic farming perfectly, while contributing to France's re-industrialization and improving food production sustainability. We are proud to offer a solution that will be of interest to all those involved in the development of regenerative agriculture."

About AFYREN

AFYREN is a French greentech company launched in 2012 to meet the challenge of decarbonizing industrial supplies. Its natural, innovative and proprietary fermentation technology valorizes local biomass from non-food agricultural co-products, replacing petro-sourced ingredients usually used in many product formulations. AFYREN's 100% biobased, low-carbon and sustainable solutions can meet decarbonization challenges in a wide variety of strategic sectors: human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, life sciences and materials, and lubricants and technical fluids. AFYREN's plug-and-play, circular technology combines sustainability and competitiveness, with no need for manufacturers to change their processes.

The Group's first French plant, AFYREN NEOXY, a joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund, is located in the Grand-Est region of France, in Saint Avold, serving mainly the European market.

AFYREN is also pursuing a project in Thailand with a world leader in the sugar industry, and is developing its presence in the Americas, following up on distribution agreements it has already signed.

At the end of 2023, AFYREN employed about 120 people in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. The company invests 20% of its annual budget in R&D to further develop its sustainable solutions.

AFYREN has been listed on the Euronext Growth® exchange in Paris since 2021 (ISIN code: FR0014005AC9, mnemonic: ALAFY).

Find out more: afyren.com

