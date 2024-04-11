Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
PR Newswire
11.04.2024 | 08:18
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to Electrolux Group Q1 presentation

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group results for the first quarter of 2024 will be published on April 26, 2024, at approx. 08.00 CET.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CET.

Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO, and Therese Friberg, CFO, will comment on the report. Information on how to join the telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir

For more information:
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations, +46 70 796 3856
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q1-presentation,c3958777

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3958777/2720075.pdf

Invitation Q1 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-electrolux-group-q1-presentation-302114066.html

