Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6180     GBP1.3840 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5920     GBP1.3620 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6124     GBP1.3777

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,655      1.6160        XDUB     09:26:59      00028779209TRDU1 
3,563      1.6160        XDUB     09:26:59      00028779208TRDU1 
2,109      1.6160        XDUB     09:26:59      00028779207TRDU1 
3,499      1.6160        XDUB     09:26:59      00028779206TRDU1 
3,157      1.6100        XDUB     10:29:36      00028779823TRDU1 
3,420      1.6140        XDUB     11:24:10      00028780399TRDU1 
1,667      1.6120        XDUB     11:33:06      00028780512TRDU1 
4        1.6120        XDUB     11:33:06      00028780511TRDU1 
2,706      1.6120        XDUB     11:33:06      00028780510TRDU1 
2,000      1.6120        XDUB     11:33:06      00028780509TRDU1 
1,974      1.6120        XDUB     13:30:02      00028781677TRDU1 
3,326      1.6120        XDUB     13:30:02      00028781676TRDU1 
1,235      1.6120        XDUB     13:30:02      00028781675TRDU1 
3,217      1.6060        XDUB     13:33:23      00028781820TRDU1 
750       1.5920        XDUB     14:03:39      00028782359TRDU1 
2,400      1.5920        XDUB     14:03:39      00028782358TRDU1 
2,652      1.6140        XDUB     15:19:37      00028784769TRDU1 
2,134      1.6180        XDUB     15:21:42      00028784815TRDU1 
1,489      1.6180        XDUB     15:21:42      00028784814TRDU1 
2,682      1.6180        XDUB     15:31:31      00028785067TRDU1 
771       1.6180        XDUB     15:31:31      00028785066TRDU1 
7,174      1.6160        XDUB     15:44:40      00028785264TRDU1 
499       1.6040        XDUB     16:20:31      00028786264TRDU1 
2,209      1.6100        XDUB     16:25:12      00028786466TRDU1 
1,200      1.6100        XDUB     16:25:12      00028786465TRDU1 
2,508      1.6100        XDUB     16:26:50      00028786531TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    2,301  1.3800        XLON     09:27:00      00028779213TRDU1 
    2,679  1.3800        XLON     09:27:00      00028779212TRDU1 
     175  1.3800        XLON     09:27:00      00028779211TRDU1 
     237  1.3800        XLON     09:27:00      00028779210TRDU1 
    3,239  1.3800        XLON     10:54:06      00028780077TRDU1 
     529  1.3800        XLON     12:12:08      00028780852TRDU1 
    2,283  1.3800        XLON     12:12:08      00028780851TRDU1 
     155  1.3820        XLON     12:44:54      00028781223TRDU1 
    2,640  1.3820        XLON     12:44:54      00028781222TRDU1 
     110  1.3780        XLON     13:30:10      00028781689TRDU1 
    1,900  1.3780        XLON     13:30:10      00028781688TRDU1 
     160  1.3780        XLON     13:30:10      00028781687TRDU1 
    2,664  1.3780        XLON     13:30:10      00028781686TRDU1 
     592  1.3780        XLON     13:30:10      00028781685TRDU1 
    2,908  1.3620        XLON     14:23:35      00028783332TRDU1 
     850  1.3620        XLON     14:23:35      00028783331TRDU1 
    1,602  1.3620        XLON     14:23:35      00028783330TRDU1 
    2,685  1.3840        XLON     15:19:43      00028784776TRDU1 
    8,036  1.3820        XLON     15:22:12      00028784827TRDU1 
    2,072  1.3760        XLON     16:24:15      00028786431TRDU1 
     111  1.3760        XLON     16:24:15      00028786430TRDU1 
    2,072  1.3760        XLON     16:24:15      00028786429TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  314869 
EQS News ID:  1878027 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1878027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
