Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6180 GBP1.3840 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5920 GBP1.3620 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6124 GBP1.3777

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,841,938 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,655 1.6160 XDUB 09:26:59 00028779209TRDU1 3,563 1.6160 XDUB 09:26:59 00028779208TRDU1 2,109 1.6160 XDUB 09:26:59 00028779207TRDU1 3,499 1.6160 XDUB 09:26:59 00028779206TRDU1 3,157 1.6100 XDUB 10:29:36 00028779823TRDU1 3,420 1.6140 XDUB 11:24:10 00028780399TRDU1 1,667 1.6120 XDUB 11:33:06 00028780512TRDU1 4 1.6120 XDUB 11:33:06 00028780511TRDU1 2,706 1.6120 XDUB 11:33:06 00028780510TRDU1 2,000 1.6120 XDUB 11:33:06 00028780509TRDU1 1,974 1.6120 XDUB 13:30:02 00028781677TRDU1 3,326 1.6120 XDUB 13:30:02 00028781676TRDU1 1,235 1.6120 XDUB 13:30:02 00028781675TRDU1 3,217 1.6060 XDUB 13:33:23 00028781820TRDU1 750 1.5920 XDUB 14:03:39 00028782359TRDU1 2,400 1.5920 XDUB 14:03:39 00028782358TRDU1 2,652 1.6140 XDUB 15:19:37 00028784769TRDU1 2,134 1.6180 XDUB 15:21:42 00028784815TRDU1 1,489 1.6180 XDUB 15:21:42 00028784814TRDU1 2,682 1.6180 XDUB 15:31:31 00028785067TRDU1 771 1.6180 XDUB 15:31:31 00028785066TRDU1 7,174 1.6160 XDUB 15:44:40 00028785264TRDU1 499 1.6040 XDUB 16:20:31 00028786264TRDU1 2,209 1.6100 XDUB 16:25:12 00028786466TRDU1 1,200 1.6100 XDUB 16:25:12 00028786465TRDU1 2,508 1.6100 XDUB 16:26:50 00028786531TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,301 1.3800 XLON 09:27:00 00028779213TRDU1 2,679 1.3800 XLON 09:27:00 00028779212TRDU1 175 1.3800 XLON 09:27:00 00028779211TRDU1 237 1.3800 XLON 09:27:00 00028779210TRDU1 3,239 1.3800 XLON 10:54:06 00028780077TRDU1 529 1.3800 XLON 12:12:08 00028780852TRDU1 2,283 1.3800 XLON 12:12:08 00028780851TRDU1 155 1.3820 XLON 12:44:54 00028781223TRDU1 2,640 1.3820 XLON 12:44:54 00028781222TRDU1 110 1.3780 XLON 13:30:10 00028781689TRDU1 1,900 1.3780 XLON 13:30:10 00028781688TRDU1 160 1.3780 XLON 13:30:10 00028781687TRDU1 2,664 1.3780 XLON 13:30:10 00028781686TRDU1 592 1.3780 XLON 13:30:10 00028781685TRDU1 2,908 1.3620 XLON 14:23:35 00028783332TRDU1 850 1.3620 XLON 14:23:35 00028783331TRDU1 1,602 1.3620 XLON 14:23:35 00028783330TRDU1 2,685 1.3840 XLON 15:19:43 00028784776TRDU1 8,036 1.3820 XLON 15:22:12 00028784827TRDU1 2,072 1.3760 XLON 16:24:15 00028786431TRDU1 111 1.3760 XLON 16:24:15 00028786430TRDU1 2,072 1.3760 XLON 16:24:15 00028786429TRDU1

