11th April 2024 JPJ: LOOP ISIN: GB00BYQP6S60 Loopup Group plc ("LoopUp") Shares now trading on JP Jenkins 11th April 2024 - Shares in Loopup Group plc ( https://loopup.com/ ) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Loopup is based at 52 Tabernacle Street, London, England, EC2A 4NJ and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 09980752. LoopUp (LOOP) is a global provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions for enterprises. LoopUp's core product is cloud telephony for Microsoft Teams, which enables multinational enterprises to consolidate their global telephony provision into a single, consistently managed cloud implementation, rather than disparate implementations from multiple carriers. JP Jenkins provides a share trading venue for unlisted or unquoted assets in companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to buy and sell equity on a matched bargain basis. JP Jenkins is a trading name of InfinitX Limited and Appointed Representative of Prosper Capital LLP (FRN453007). Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted, and limits can be accepted, during normal business hours. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker. The indicative pricing for the ordinary shares (ISIN: GB00BYQP6S60), as well as the transaction history, will be available on the JP Jenkins website at (https://jpjenkins.com/company/loopup/)

Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of JP Jenkins said: "We welcome LoopUp and its directors to JP Jenkins. By providing a seamless move to our venue from AIM for the company's existing shareholders to have continued transparency and liquidity access, we are here to support LoopUp as it restructures into its next phase." Steve Flavell, LoopUp co-CEO said "We are delighted to be able to support our shareholders and future investors by being part of JP Jenkins. The venue gives us continued structural features similar to public markets, such as transparency and investor access, and will enable us to continue to grow our multinational cloud telephony business while supporting our existing shareholder base with price transparency and the ability to buy and sell shares." For further information, please contact: JP Jenkins Limited LoopUp Group plc Veronika Oswald (Director) Steve Flavell (co-CEO) +44 (0)20 7469 0937 IR@loopup.com





