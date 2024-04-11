Anzeige
11.04.2024
Legal Balance: Regarding the private placement of bonds and the issue of the first tranche

The Board of UAB Legal Balance has made the decision to issue private ordinary
non-convertible bonds secured by collateral, establishing the following terms
and conditions for this bond issuance: 

 -- The currency of the issue - Euro.

 -- The number of bonds - 1,500 units.

 -- The nominal value of each bond - 1,000 EUR.

 -- Total nominal value of the issuance - 1,500,000 EUR.

 -- The issue price per bond - 1,000 EUR.

 -- Interest rate: 6.2% annual interest rate base + 6-month EURIBOR interest
   rate. Interest on the bonds shall be paid quarterly. If the interest
   payment date falls on a non-working day, the interest shall be paid on the
   next working day.

 -- The issue of the Bonds shall be distributed in tranches determined by the
   Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

 -- Maturity date of the bonds - October 10, 2027.

 -- The Company reserves the right to issue only a portion of the bonds,
   subject to the corresponding order from the Company's directors.

 -- Upon issuance of the entire bond issue, it is planned to list it in the
   Nasdaq Vilnius First North.




On April 10, 2024, the Company issued the first tranche of the non-public bond
issue. The value of the first portion of the issued bond issue: 500,000 EUR.
The Company will pledge claim rights portfolio to bondholders, for which the
aggregated acquisition price is not less than 125% of the nominal value of the
issued bonds. 



The attracted investments will be used for the acquisition of new debt
portfolios and the development of the Company's business. 



CEO Marius Šlepetis

marius@legalbalance.lt
