

Verification test in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands

TOKYO, Apr 11, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT Corporation, NEC Corporation and Fujitsu Limited jointly announced today the development of a top-level (1) wireless device capable of ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps transmissions in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz sub-terahertz bands.The four companies have been jointly conducting R&D on sub-terahertz devices since 2021 in anticipation of the coming 6G era. To date, tests of a jointly developed wireless device have achieved ultra-high-speed 100 Gbps transmissions in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands at distances of up to 100 meters.(2) By comparison, 100 Gbps is approximately 20 times faster than the maximum 4.9 Gbps (3) data rate of current 5G networks.The roles and achievements of the four participating companies are described below.DOCOMOAfter analyzing the wireless system configuration and performance required for 100 GHz telecommunications applications, DOCOMO developed wireless transmission equipment capable of transmitting data rates equivalent to 100 Gbps at a distance of 100 meters.NTTBased on research into 300 GHz wireless devices and related equipment such as wideband mixers, NTT developed a top-level wireless device capable of transmitting 100 Gbps per channel at a distance of 100 meters in the 300 GHz band.(1)NECAfter analyzing a wireless system configuration for telecommunications in the 100 GHz band, NEC developed a multi-element active phased array antenna (APAA) (1) consisting of more than 100 antenna elements.FujitsuAfter researching compound semiconductor technologies that enable high-output, high-efficiency signal amplification to extend communication range and reduce power consumption in the 100 GHz and 300 GHz bands, Fujitsu achieved the world's highest power efficiency (4) in a high-output amplifier.In the 6G era, when wireless networks are envisioned supporting diverse applications ranging from ultra-HD video streaming to real-time control in autonomous vehicles, as well as increasing communication demands, high-capacity wireless communication is expected to be achieved by exploiting the abundant bandwidth available in the sub-terahertz band from 100 GHz to 300 GHz. However, compared to 28 GHz and other millimeter bands used in current 5G systems, the much higher frequencies of the sub-terahertz band will require entirely different wireless devices that are now being developed from scratch. To be successful, this effort will need to overcome several key challenges, such as determining the specific performance requirements of wireless devices operating in the sub-terahertz band, and then actually developing such devices.Going forward, the four companies will continue to conduct extensive R&D into sub-terahertz telecommunications, leveraging each company's strengths in various initiatives to contribute to 6G standardization.Note: The research and development mentioned herein includes results from the Research and Development for Expansion of Radio Wave Resources project conducted on behalf of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.[1] This assumes that as of March 2024, no other entity has announced 1) achievement of 100 Gbps transmission over a distance of 100 meters in the 100 GHz band (according to NEC); 2) achievement of 100 Gbps transmission over a distance of 100 meters in the 300 GHz band (according to NTT); and 3) achievement of an equivalent isotropic radiation power (EIRP) of 50 dBm and a beam steering angle of approximately +/-30 degrees using 100 or more APAA elements in the 100 GHz band (according to NEC).[2] The transmitter and receiver are facing each other in a straight line with no obstacle between them.[3] Maximum values specified in technical standards, but not representing the actual data rate, provided on a best-effort basis. 