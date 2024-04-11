INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Automotive Cells Company, Advanced Electric Machines, Powerco and Volvo Group Among Industry Leaders Speaking at The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe

STUTTGART, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, has announced a full Conference agenda, sharing sessions taking place across the three-day trade show at the Messe Stuttgart, Germany, highlighting critical up-to-date topics continuing to grow the European advanced battery, electric and hybrid vehicle industry forward.

Regulatory insights, charging capabilities of Electric Vehicles (EV's), sustainable manufacturing, next generation materials, battery safety and other industry subjects will be among the most prevalent themes on this year's expo floor. The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Conference hosts over 37 hours of high-level content across three tracks, spotlighting industry innovation developing the roadmaps for the future of the sector.

EV focused content includes a session from Yann Vincent, CEO, Automotive Cells Company (ACC), exploring the journey of how Automotive Cells Company has helped to reshape the electric and hybrid vehicle landscape. Presenting on Bentley and Advanced Elective Machine's (AEM) collaborative advancement for high-performance e-axle solutions, Dr. James Widmer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Advanced Electric Machines, will emphasize how state-of-the-art technologies, including rare earth free electric motors, compressed aluminum windings and integrated wide band gap power electrics, have delivered market-leading performance contributing to the $963.22 billion global automotive powertrain market .

Battery-focused conference speakers, Benoit Lemaignan, Co-Founder and CEO, Verkor and Sebastian Wolf, COO, Powerco, will speak on the challenges and opportunities for European cell manufacturing, a trending topic as the European Battery Alliance (EBA) aims to make Europe a global leader in sustainable battery production through adopting a strategic battery action plan. Additional sessions include advanced battery development topics such Sodium-Ion Batteries in Automotive and Beyond, Spotlighting Market Trends and Challenges and Innovations in Battery Development.

"The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe have selected intentional speakers to provide the perfect mix of advanced battery, automotive and sustainability experts," notes Rob Shelton, Event Director. "Each session aims to the fuel brilliant business strategies that emphasize Europe's position and opportunity in the continued growth of the Battery and EV market."

The full conference schedule is now live, featuring over 100 industry-leading speakers. The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe consults with an Advisory Committee of engineers, industry leaders and next-generation innovators to help shape the conference each year to provide comprehensive battery and H/EV education.

For more information or to register to attend The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe, held 18-20 June (Messe Stuttgart), please visit www.thebatteryshow.eu or www.evtechexpo.eu . Early attendee savings options are available until 20 April.

?About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Engineering and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America and the recently launched The Battery Show India. Official listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering?

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact?

Informa Markets Engineering?PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: Informa Markets Engineering

View the original press release on accesswire.com