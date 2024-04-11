Go Reply, a Reply Group company that specialises in the implementation of cloud platform architectures and the creation of cloud-based solutions on Google Cloud, has been recognised as the 2024 Partner of the Year for DevOps Specialisation by Google Cloud. This accolade highlights Go Reply's knowledge in cloud platform architecture and the development of cloud-based solutions in Google Cloud, showing their commitment to delivering innovative solutions.

The award celebrates Go Reply's capability in driving innovation and ensuring customer success. By understanding DevOps principles and applying their expertise in Google Cloud, Go Reply has set new standards in operational excellence and continuous delivery across a range of industries.

The completion of complex projects is proof of Go Reply's proficiency, including the deployment of Kubernetes-based platforms for critical telecommunications services and the development of comprehensive logging and monitoring solutions for the gaming industry. These collaborations showcase Go Reply's capability to address DevOps challenges, boosting client performance and efficiency.

Filippo Rizzante CTO at Reply said "We are proud to have achieved this Google Cloud award that demonstrates the capacity of Go Reply and its teams to deliver complex cloud-based projects on Google Cloud. Our expertise and know-how continue to support our clients to move forward in their digital journey with Google while innovating and sharing this knowledge within the broader Google Cloud community".

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Go Reply as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year."

Beyond project execution, Go Reply has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner and thought leader through the 'The Dojo' workshop series, where its experts share their vast knowledge and expertise in Google Cloud technologies. This initiative emphasises Go Reply's dedication, not only to fostering innovation within its client projects but also to contributing to the enrichment of the tech ecosystem.

This global recognition from Google Cloud not only solidifies Go Reply's position as a leader in the DevOps space but also sets the stage for future innovations that will continue to transform the digital landscape.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Go Reply

Go Reply, part of the Reply Group, is a Google Cloud Premier Partner providing services in the following areas: cloud strategy and migration, cloud hosting, big data, Gen AI machine learning, PCI/ISO compliance and security management, business change and fully managed 24 x 7 services to support your business-critical applications. www.go.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411021164/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com

Tel. +44 (0)7769 158787