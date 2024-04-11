Valmet Oyj: Valmet renews its sustainability reporting

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 11, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet renews its sustainability reporting practices. Since 2013 the company has published an annual sustainability report in line with the international GRI framework and reported to several leading sustainability ratings.

In the current renewal, Valmet will focus on comprehensive reporting according to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), invest in the development of sustainability data and information systems required by this extensive reporting framework, and streamline participation in different sustainability ratings. As part of the renewal, Valmet has decided not to pursue inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) anymore. The company has been included in the index for ten consecutive years.

"Valmet has since 2013 been among the leaders in sustainability reporting and has proactively incorporated new elements into its reporting. Sustainability reporting is undergoing major changes and requires more resources from companies than before. At Valmet, we want to support this continuous improvement in transparency, while ensuring that we focus our resources as efficiently as possible on the things that best help the company to move forward and meet the expectations of our stakeholders. We are very proud that Valmet has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index since 2014. Over the years, the DJSI has encouraged us to continuously improve our sustainability performance and highlighted new areas for improvement. I would like to warmly thank the large number of Valmet employees who have contributed to this great work every year," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations at Valmet.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, communications, sustainability and corporate relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0000

Reetta Loponen, VP, Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 40 001 1211

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-renews-its-sustainability-reporting,c3959416

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-renews-its-sustainability-reporting-302114195.html