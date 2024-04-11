Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/04/2024

Amundi Asset Management (MTXX,IQCT) 
11-Apr-2024 / 09:35 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/04/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 25/04/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information. 

Receiving ETFs 
ETF NAME           Index          TER  ETF Symbol Trading Stock    First Trading day of the 
                              CCY     Currency Exchange  Receiving ETF (at Open) 
                                 IQCT      London 
                                 LN   USD   Stock    25/04/2024 
Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG MSCI ACWI IMI Smart                 Exchange 
Screened UCITS ETF - Acc   Cities ESG Filtered   0,45% EUR 
               Index                IQCY      London 
                                 LN   GBP   Stock    25/04/2024 
                                         Exchange 
Amundi Euro Government Bond Bloomberg Euro Treasury       MTXX      London 
- UCITS ETF Acc       50bn Bond Index     0,14% EUR LN   GBX   Stock    25/04/2024 
                                         Exchange 
Absorbed ETFs 
                                    ETF    Trading Stock   Last Trading day 
ISIN     Replication ETF NAME       Index       TER  CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed 
                                                   ETF (at Close) 
                                       IQCT      London 
                                      LN   USD   Stock   24/04/2024 
             Lyxor MSCI Smart   MSCI ACWI IMI                Exchange 
LU2023679256 Physical  Cities ESG Filtered  Smart Cities ESG 0,45% USD 
             (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Filtered Index        IQCY      London 
                                      LN   GBP   Stock   24/04/2024 
                                              Exchange 
             Amundi Euro      Bloomberg Euro       MTXX      London 
LU1650490474 Physical  Government Bond II - Treasury 50bn   0,14% EUR LN   GBX   Stock   24/04/2024 
             UCITS ETF Acc     Bond Index                 Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 24/04/2024 at close.

- Effective 25/04/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger: 

Event                           Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 24/04/2024 
Merger Effective Date                   25/04/2024

Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

Capital Markets

Amundi ETF

capitalmarkets@amundi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1650490474, LU2023679256, 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MTXX,IQCT 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 315070 
EQS News ID:  1877551 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1877551&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2024 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
