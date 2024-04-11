DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/04/2024

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Mergers on Amundi Funds - 25/04/2024

-- Overview - Please find attached the Notices to Shareholders. They can also be found on Amundi website: Importantinformation: Merger of several ETFs | Amundi ETF Luxembourg | Retail - The Absorbed ETFs below will merge into the Receiving ETFs on 25/04/2024. - The receiving tickers in green will be transferred and activated on the merger date, please find thedetails in the table below. - Tickers in green = new tickers, tickers in red = discontinued tickers. - Characteristics of the Receiving ETFs will remain the same after the effective date. - Please refer to the Overview section of the Excel file attached for more information.

Receiving ETFs ETF NAME Index TER ETF Symbol Trading Stock First Trading day of the CCY Currency Exchange Receiving ETF (at Open) IQCT London LN USD Stock 25/04/2024 Amundi MSCI Smart Cities ESG MSCI ACWI IMI Smart Exchange Screened UCITS ETF - Acc Cities ESG Filtered 0,45% EUR Index IQCY London LN GBP Stock 25/04/2024 Exchange Amundi Euro Government Bond Bloomberg Euro Treasury MTXX London - UCITS ETF Acc 50bn Bond Index 0,14% EUR LN GBX Stock 25/04/2024 Exchange Absorbed ETFs ETF Trading Stock Last Trading day ISIN Replication ETF NAME Index TER CCY Symbol Currency Exchanges of the Absorbed ETF (at Close) IQCT London LN USD Stock 24/04/2024 Lyxor MSCI Smart MSCI ACWI IMI Exchange LU2023679256 Physical Cities ESG Filtered Smart Cities ESG 0,45% USD (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Filtered Index IQCY London LN GBP Stock 24/04/2024 Exchange Amundi Euro Bloomberg Euro MTXX London LU1650490474 Physical Government Bond II - Treasury 50bn 0,14% EUR LN GBX Stock 24/04/2024 UCITS ETF Acc Bond Index Exchange

- Impact on Secondary Market:

- The Absorbed ETFs will stop trading on the 24/04/2024 at close.

- Effective 25/04/2024 at open, the new tickers will be listed and the Receiving ETFs will remain the only active entities.

- Timetable of the merger:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges for the Absorbed ETFs 24/04/2024 Merger Effective Date 25/04/2024











