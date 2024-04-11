Infortrend Technology: Infortrend to Focus on U.2 NVMe Hybrid Flash and High-Density Storage Solutions at NAB Show

TAIPEI, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, today announced its participation in the NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 14-17, where it will exhibit its latest solutions: the cutting-edge EonStor GS unified storage family and EonStor GSx parallel file storage family, - all designed to streamline media post-production workflows.

The show visitors will learn about Infortrend's brand-new and most popular storage solutions catering to various types of media and entertainment (M&E) workloads:

The most demanding 4K/8K VFX and coloring collaborative editing (featuring two live demo setups of smooth file sharing/multistream playback of 4K video and seamless 4K 3D footage editing on DaVinci Resolve): EonStor GS 5024UE , a debuting flagship U.2 NVMe hybrid flash model delivering impressive 250 streams of 4K video EonStor GS 4048U , a high-performance U.2 NVMe hybrid flash model in a revolutionary 4U 48-bay design, providing 700TB in one appliance





4K video editing, content delivery, broadcasting, and MAM: EonStor GS 3090, a high-density 4U 90-bay SAS HDD model with built-in U.2 NVMe SSD cache featuring high performance and 1.5PB of usable capacity





Media backup: EonStor GS Backup Appliance with the dedicated backup management interface enabling easy backup





Parallel file access: EonStor GSx Parallel File Storage , a new solution delivering exceptionally high performance of up to 155 GB/s for parallel file access workloads



"At the 2024 NAB Show, we're excited to showcase our storage innovations tailored for the M&E industry. With flexible host connectivity, high scalability, and excellent performance, our solutions can perfectly integrate into current and future IT environments for demanding workflows of post-production studios of various sizes," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

The Infortrend booth (# SL9133) at the NAB Show is located in South Hall Lower of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Learn more: https://www.infortrend.com/global/event/2024/nabshow2024

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infortrend-to-focus-on-u2-nvme-hybrid-flash-and-high-density-storage-solutions-at-nab-show-302110425.html