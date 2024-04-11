Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Frankfurt
10.04.24
09:28 Uhr
49,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,24049,34011:11
49,24049,32011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2024 | 10:22
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: Long-term Incentive Programme 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7-2024

11 April 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark

The Board of Directors of FLSmidth & Co. A/S has today allocated performance shares to members of the Executive Management and key staff (155 persons in total) as part of the Group's Long-term Incentive Programme.

The primary purpose of the programme is to retain key staff and to align the interests of shareholders and the incentive programme participants by rewarding performance in accordance with the company's strategy and its long-term financial targets.

The number of performance shares allocated is 284,576, of which 67,475 pertain to members of the Executive Management. The vesting period is three years and vesting is subject to fulfilment of stretched Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The applicable KPIs are Adj. EBITA margin, Total Shareholder Return and a Sustainability KPI covering four (4) dimensions. The target cost of the programme is DKK 61.5 million and no more than DKK 92.2 million assuming full vesting.

The cost is based on the average closing share price during the period from 22 to the 28 February 2024 (the first five trading days after the release of the Annual Report).


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Jannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Andreas Escherich Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Therese Möllevinge, +45 41 37 16 38, tmo@flsmidth.com

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to reducing the sustainability footprint of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no 7 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19dce945-e897-43cc-a804-498d7fb3519f)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.