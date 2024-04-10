NextEra Energy, Inc.: Statement by NextEra Energy on the death of James L. Broadhead, former chairman and CEO

JUNO BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NextEra Energy, Inc.(NYSE: NEE) family is deeply saddened by the death of former NextEra Energy Chairman and CEO James L. Broadhead, who passed away yesterday at age 88 in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Broadhead served as chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy from 1989 to 2001 when the company was still called FPL Group. He is credited with successfully focusing the company's efforts on strengthening its core business, Florida Power & Light Company, and expanding its energy-related operations outside of Florida through FPL Energy, which today is called NextEra Energy Resources.

" Jim Broadhead altered the trajectory of our company, was a leader in our industry and he helped make Florida a better place to live and work," said NextEra Energy Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum. "He was an incredible businessman, leader, mentor and friend to so many of our team members, both past and present. Jim changed our company's culture for the better and we will continue to carry his legacy forward."

Prior to joining FPL Group, Mr. Broadhead was president of the Telephone Operating Group of GTE Corporation. Before that, he was associated with St. Joe Minerals Corporation from 1968 to 1982, rising to president in 1981. He was also a director of Delta Air Lines, Inc., the Pittston Company, New York Life Insurance Company and a trustee emeritus of Cornell University.

Mr. Broadhead was a graduate of Cornell University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He also earned a law degree from Columbia University.

NextEra Energy, Inc.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.9 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.