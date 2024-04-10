Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 766093 | ISIN: US7665596034 | Ticker-Symbol: RI2A
Tradegate
09.04.24
19:13 Uhr
1,185 Euro
+0,054
+4,77 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1031,16511:50
1,1031,16511:50
PR Newswire
10.04.2024 | 22:30
9 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Rigel Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Rigel") (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has granted awards pursuant to Rigel's Inducement Plan, approved by the Compensation Committee of Rigel's Board of Directors and granted as an inducement material to employees' entering into employment with Rigel, in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Specifically, Rigel granted 407,325 stock options to nine non-executive employees on April 4, 2024, and 187,500 stock options to Lisa Rojkjaer, Rigel's Chief Medical Officer, on March 27, 2024, vesting over four years with a one-year cliff. Additionally, on March 27, 2024, Ms. Rojkjaer was granted 187,500 stock options to vest upon achievement of certain future performance conditions, subject to her continuous service to the Company on such vesting date.

Rigel is providing this information in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Rigel?
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit? www.rigel.com.

Investors & Media Contacts
Investors:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
650.624.1232
[email protected]

Media:
David Rosen
Argot Partners
Phone: 212.600.1902
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.