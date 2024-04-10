Richardson Electronics, Ltd.: Richardson Electronics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sales increased 18.7% sequentially, reflecting improving business conditions.



Inventory decreased $4.0 million sequentially, reflecting focus on improving working capital levels.

LAFOX, Ill., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended March 2, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

"The sequential increase in sales and profitability is encouraging, reflecting the benefits of our diversification strategies as well as our team's focus on enhancing profitability and strengthening our balance sheet. Sales growth at GES is even more impressive, considering last year's third quarter benefited from a large order to an EV rail customer. Overall, our net sales continue to reflect the cyclical nature of sales to semiconductor wafer fab customers that had an $11.5 million negative impact on sales during the quarter. As we navigate this period, the success of our GES business demonstrates the importance of our diversification strategies as well as our focus on providing more engineered solutions to our growing global customer base," said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

"Throughout fiscal 2024 we have focused on decreasing inventory levels to better align with expected demand across our markets after a period of inventory growth, caused by supply chain constraints over the past several years. I am pleased with the progress our global teams are making as this quarter marks the first time we've seen a decline in inventory in more than two years. Overall, we continue to pursue significant long-term growth strategies that take advantage of opportunities created by recent government stimulus programs as well as global energy transition trends. Over the near-term, recent customer discussions indicate expected demand growth in the semiconductor and GES markets. As a result, we anticipate sequential sales growth in our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter, as well as further improvements in profitability," concluded Mr. Richardson.

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 decreased 25.6% to $52.4 million compared to net sales of $70.4 million in the prior year's third quarter due to lower net sales in PMT and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $15.7 million from last year's third quarter primarily due to lower sales of manufactured products for the Company's semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers. GES sales increased $0.1 million from last year's third quarter, which included a large sale of EV locomotive battery modules that did not recur in fiscal 2024. Canvys sales decreased by $3.1 million, primarily due to short-term customer pushouts in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.7 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2023 as higher CT tube and parts demand offset lower system sales.

Backlog totaled $147.7 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $150.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The sequential decline was in PMT and Canvys. GES backlog of $36.8 million increased from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 by $1.1 million.

Gross margin was 29.5% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 31.8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Without the under absorption of the Company's manufacturing facility, management estimates that the Company's consolidated gross margin for the fiscal 2024 third quarter would have been 31.0%. PMT gross margin decreased to 28.3% from 32.9% due to product mix and $0.8 million of manufacturing under absorption. GES' gross margin increased to 26.6% from 25.7% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 41.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 39.8% in the prior year's third quarter as a result of an improved product mix. Canvys' gross margin increased to 34.4% from 32.0% because of product mix.

Operating expenses were $14.4 million compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentive expenses, partially offset by higher R&D expenses in support of the Company's growth initiatives.

The Company reported an operating income of $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to operating income of $7.6 million in the prior year's third quarter. Other expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, compared to other income of $0.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax provision was $0.2 million or a 23.4% effective tax rate versus an income tax provision of $1.7 million or a 20.7% effective tax rate in the prior year's third quarter.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $18.9 million as of March 2, 2024, versus $22.8 million on December 2, 2023. The use of cash during the third quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily resulted from a $5.3 million increase in accounts receivable, a $4.1 million decrease in accounts payable, and $0.4 million of capital expenditures related to the Company's IT system, partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in inventory.

Financial Summary for the Nine Months Ended March 2, 2024

Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 were $149.1 million, compared to net sales of $203.8 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $34.6 million or 26.0% for PMT, $13.7 million or 42.6% for GES, $6.4 million or 21.2% for Canvys and less than $0.1 million or 0.3% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross profit decreased to $45.2 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to $67.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 30.3% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to 33.0% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, product mix in GES, as well as increased scrap expense and manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.

Operating expenses increased 2.3% to $44.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, compared to $43.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher salaries and R&D expenses, partially offset by lower incentive expense.

Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $0.5 million, compared to operating income of $23.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, as compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

The income tax provision was $0.1 million or an effective tax rate of 39.2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to an income tax provision of $5.3 million or an effective tax rate of 22.5% during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share versus net income of $18.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share during the first nine months of fiscal 2023.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 29, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of May 10, 2024.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Nearly 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited March 2, 2024 May 27, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,880 $ 24,981 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $233 and $191, respectively 29,131 30,067 Inventories, net 112,635 110,402 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,741 2,633 Total current assets 163,387 168,083 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 20,723 20,823 Intangible assets, net 1,704 1,892 Right of use lease asset 3,120 2,457 Deferred income taxes 4,471 4,526 Other non-current assets 200 267 Total non-current assets 30,218 29,965 Total assets $ 193,605 $ 198,048 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,393 $ 23,535 Accrued liabilities 12,660 12,026 Lease liability current 1,234 1,028 Total current liabilities 32,287 36,589 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 96 98 Lease liability non-current 1,886 1,429 Other non-current liabilities 715 612 Total non-current liabilities 2,697 2,139 Total liabilities 34,984 38,728 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,227 shares issued and outstanding on

March 2, 2024 and 12,140 shares issued and outstanding on May 27, 2023 611 607 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,052 shares issued

and outstanding on March 2, 2024 and 2,052 shares issued and

outstanding on May 27, 2023 103 103 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued - - Additional paid-in-capital 72,215 70,951 Retained earnings 84,692 87,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,000 615 Total stockholders' equity 158,621 159,320 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 193,605 $ 198,048





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 Net sales $ 52,375 $ 70,364 $ 149,086 $ 203,826 Cost of sales 36,939 47,959 103,844 136,543 Gross profit 15,436 22,405 45,242 67,283 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,430 14,779 44,710 43,704 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - 13 70 (12 ) Operating income 1,006 7,613 462 23,591 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (67 ) (76 ) (224 ) (179 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) 101 (292 ) 347 305 Other, net (7 ) (14 ) 43 (29 ) Total other expense (income) 27 (382 ) 166 97 Income before income taxes 979 7,995 296 23,494 Income tax provision 229 1,655 116 5,281 Net income 750 6,340 180 18,213 Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (205 ) 629 385 (710 ) Comprehensive income $ 545 $ 6,969 $ 565 $ 17,503 Net income per share: Common shares - Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.46 $ 0.01 $ 1.33 Class B common shares - Basic 0.05 0.41 0.01 1.19 Common shares - Diluted 0.05 0.44 0.01 1.27 Class B common shares - Diluted 0.05 0.40 0.01 1.15 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares - Basic 12,227 12,047 12,208 11,893 Class B common shares - Basic 2,052 2,052 2,052 2,053 Common shares - Diluted 12,445 12,666 12,480 12,524 Class B common shares - Diluted 2,052 2,052 2,052 2,053 Dividends per share: Common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 Class B common share 0.054 0.054 0.162 0.162





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 750 $ 6,340 $ 180 $ 18,213 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,104 912 3,218 2,688 Inventory provisions 173 115 450 310 Share-based compensation expense 279 206 1,045 730 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets - 13 70 (12 ) Deferred income taxes (4 ) (1 ) 42 27 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,254 ) (7,189 ) 998 (12,694 ) Inventories 3,974 (3,638 ) (2,246 ) (21,764 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 151 (153 ) (58 ) (578 ) Accounts payable (4,072 ) (12 ) (5,204 ) 784 Accrued liabilities 247 (661 ) 625 486 Other 121 (192 ) 164 397 Net cash used in operating activities (2,531 ) (4,260 ) (716 ) (11,413 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (401 ) (2,230 ) (3,057 ) (4,973 ) Proceeds from maturity of investments - 5,000 - 5,000 Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment - - - 193 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (401 ) 2,770 (3,057 ) 220 Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 511 342 3,413 Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares (844 ) (834 ) (2,532 ) (2,484 ) Proceeds from short-term borrowing 3,744 - 3,744 - Repayment of short-term borrowing (3,744 ) - (3,744 ) - Other - - (119 ) (69 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (844 ) (323 ) (2,309 ) 860 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (113 ) 352 (19 ) (517 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,889 ) (1,461 ) (6,101 ) (10,850 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 22,769 26,106 24,981 35,495 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,880 $ 24,645 $ 18,880 $ 24,645





Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2024 and 2023

($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit



Net Sales Three Months Ended FY24 vs. FY23

% Change

March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 PMT $ 31,163 $ 46,822 -33.4 % GES 11,531 11,471 0.5 % Canvys 6,590 9,685 -32.0 % Healthcare 3,091 2,386 29.5 % Total $ 52,375 $ 70,364 -25.6 %

Nine Months Ended FY24 vs. FY23

% Change

March 2, 2024 February 25, 2023 PMT $ 98,199 $ 132,761 -26.0 % GES 18,534 32,275 -42.6 % Canvys 23,770 30,177 -21.2 % Healthcare 8,583 8,613 -0.3 % Total $ 149,086 $ 203,826 -26.9 %

Gross Profit Three Months Ended March 2, 2024 % of Net Sales February 25, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 8,815 28.3 % $ 15,404 32.9 % GES 3,070 26.6 % 2,948 25.7 % Canvys 2,265 34.4 % 3,103 32.0 % Healthcare 1,286 41.6 % 950 39.8 % Total $ 15,436 29.5 % $ 22,405 31.8 %

Nine Months Ended March 2, 2024 % of Net Sales February 25, 2023 % of Net Sales PMT $ 29,231 29.8 % $ 44,950 33.9 % GES 5,411 29.2 % 10,132 31.4 % Canvys 8,070 34.0 % 9,364 31.0 % Healthcare 2,530 29.5 % 2,837 32.9 % Total $ 45,242 30.3 % $ 67,283 33.0 %