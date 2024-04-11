Juniper Green Energy has commissioned a 105 MW solar project in India, almost nine months ahead of its scheduled date of completion. The project has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL). From pv magazine India Juniper Green Energy has announced the commissioning of a 105 MW solar power project in Jalkot, in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The project will supply power under a 25-year PPA with MSEDCL. It is expected to produce around 200 million units per year, helping to offset Maharashtra's carbon emissions. The project will provide ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...