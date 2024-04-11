Sdiptech AB: Sdiptech acquires WaterTech of Sweden

Press release

11 April 2024, 08:30

Sdiptech acquires WaterTech of Sweden

Sdiptech AB (publ) has today acquired all shares in WaterTech of Sweden AB (WaterTech), which produces specialized chemicals, focused on the optimization of industrial water systems. WaterTech will work closely with Sdiptech's business unit Kemi-tech in Denmark.

Swedish WaterTech specializes in water chemistry to optimize industrial water systems. The company offers products and services to improve cooling water, boiler feed, process water, and more. Through its commitment to quality and innovation, WaterTech plays an important role in increasing the efficiency and sustainability of industrial water use.

WaterTech will work closely with Sdiptech's other business unit Kemi-tech, and the partnership aims to strengthen and expand the Group's offerings in industrial water treatment in the Northern European market. Kemi-tech, in turn, already works closely with the Sdiptech company Water Treatment Products Ltd, one of the UK's leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals with over 400 proprietary products in its range and specialist knowledge in areas such as legionella control. By combining their expertise, product offering and geographical focus, the companies will be able to help customers with an assortment that covers all types of customer needs, cutting-edge expertise in even more areas and more efficient solutions.

"With WaterTech as part of Sdiptech, we strengthen our ability to contribute to sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Their expertise in industrial water treatment and niche focus on heating and cooling systems complement our group in a good way, while we can expand our offering and geographical presence. WaterTech's knowledge and customer base in industrial water systems is not only a valuable addition to our group, but also a strategic asset in the work towards a more sustainable future", says Fredrik Navjord, Head of Resource Efficiency at Sdiptech.

WaterTech of Sweden has a turnover of approximately SEK 20 million, with good profitability. The company will be included in the Resource Efficiency business area as of April 2024.

Sdiptech's common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.se

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.