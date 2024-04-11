Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 11

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 April 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 10 April 2024 708.39 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 701.65 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

11 April 2024