S-5!, a supplier of mounting systems, plans to release two new mounting components for rooftop PV systems, including a new mount that allows for module-level power electronics to be attached directly to solar panel frames. US-headquartered S-5! claims that its new MLPE Mount provides a versatile method to secure and bond microinverters and power optimizers directly to the underside of solar panel frames mounted on metal roofs. "This provides the versatility needed to better manage module-to-module wire management, and electrically bonds the equipment together to easily comply with grounding requirements," ...

