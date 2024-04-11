There has been a lot going on under M&C Saatchi's operational bonnet, so delivering FY23 results a shade above market forecasts is a good result, especially given the difficult market backdrop. Earlier issues regarding outstanding put option liabilities are in retreat, with minority interests in FY23 down to 13% from 25% in FY22, and most remaining liabilities are expected to be settled in FY24. The focus is now firmly on optimising the operational structure. There has already been good progress, simplifying and achieving greater coherence on a regional-first approach, with better alignment to how clients (and potential clients) want to utilise the group's global capabilities. The incoming CEO, Zaid Al-Qassab, who starts in May, should be taking on the group's navigation in less stormy waters.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...