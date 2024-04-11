FireFox Gold Corp: Firefox Gold Welcomes Mr. Robb McNaughton to Its Board of Directors and Retains Agentis Capital Mining Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robb McNaughton, LLB, to its board of directors. Mr. McNaughton is a seasoned attorney specializing in the resources sector, listings, investor activism, and corporate transactions.

Mr. McNaughton has more than twenty years of international corporate and legal experience in a broad array of fields, but in recent years he has become well known as a partner at the Canadian national law firm of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG). At BLG, he is a leader in the M&A and Capital Markets Group. In addition to his prominent role in listings at both the NEO and TSX exchanges, Robb has garnered a reputation as an innovator in the areas of corporate structure, reverse takeovers, and trusts, among other things. Mr. McNaughton is also a member of the national advisory committee of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces that it has retained Agentis Capital Mining Partners ("Agentis") under a financial and capital markets advisory agreement. Agentis is a leading independent advisory and research firm with specialty expertise in exploration and mining.

Mr. McNaughton commented about joining the FireFox board, "Our BLG team has been with FireFox since 2017. I am delighted to be expanding my role with a company that has such compelling properties and such a dynamic and capable team."

FireFox Chairman, Patrick Highsmith, remarked on the additions to the team, "Our portfolio of projects in northern Finland, one of the hotbeds of gold discovery in the world, and our excellent roster of shareholders position us well to grow our company through the drill bit. However, the capital markets and business-to-business environments of today are complex fields of opportunity. We value strong independent voices on our board of directors and among our advisors. We are particularly pleased to welcome Robb to our board, where he offers a fresh perspective, informed from years of diverse experience."

Issuance of Share Purchase Options and Shares

In association with this appointment and in keeping with its intended annual calendar, FireFox also reports that its board of directors has approved the grant of 5,000,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, staff and consultants in recognition of their respective contributions to the development of the Company. This grant of options is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's incentive stock option plan, which has been approved by shareholders, and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities. The options are valid for five years from the date of issuance and exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share, an 12.5% premium to the closing price of the stock on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

FireFox also intends to grant 490,851 shares of FireFox common stock to Agentis at $0.08 per share, the closing price of the stock on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The share issuance is in payment of a discretionary fee or bonus in recognition of Agentis' role in the Company's business development activities. The shares issued to Agentis will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. This share issuance is also subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory authorities.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website www.firefoxgold.com and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: carl@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: 778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2024. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

