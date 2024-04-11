Anzeige
Increasing Productivity and Engaging Consumers Are Keys to Success for Convenience Retailers, as Featured by PDI Technologies at UNITI expo 2024

Global technology leader returns as "Cooperation Partner" for European retail petroleum and car wash trade fair 14-16 May 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, announced its role as "Cooperation Partner" at UNITI expo 2024. PDI leaders and advisors will be in attendance in Stand #5B21 (Hall 5) at UNITI from 14-16 May 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany.

PDI Technologies Software

"Sponsoring events like UNITI gives technology companies like PDI the chance to engage first-hand with diverse attendees from different regions," said Dawn Desai, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International Solutions, PDI Technologies. "We're thrilled to connect in person, showcase our latest solutions, and together drive the innovative future of global convenience."

Convenience retailers attending UNITI can meet with PDI to discuss several themes, including:

  1. Increasing productivity: Unlock efficiency, optimize operations, and increase profitability with digital automation and artificial intelligence (AI) that frees up your employees to provide the best customer experiences. Featured enterprise solutions include head and back office, point of sale (POS), fuel and electric vehicle (EV) charge pricing, logistics, and more.
  2. Engaging consumers: Keep up with consumer preferences and attract both new and repeat shoppers with platforms that create meaningful, long-term engagement opportunities. Featured solutions include loyalty, sustainability consulting and turnkey programs, integrated data and actionable insights, and more.
  3. Connecting the ecosystem: Maintain data quality and privacy, along with business system health, with cleanroom data sharing technology, cybersecurity, network management, and other solutions.

"Innovative technologies give retailers a leading edge today and help our entire industry evolve and future-proof for what's next both regionally and on a global scale," added David Anderson, Vice President, Commercial Operations, PDI Technologies. "Knowing the reach of this expo in attracting so many leaders throughout Europe and beyond, I'm looking forward to networking and knowledge sharing at my first UNITI."

Anderson will be a featured speaker at UNITI during the "Technology Blueprint for Success: Work Smarter, Engage Faster" International Forum session. Attendees are encouraged to visit PDI in Stand #5B21 (Hall 5) during expo hours. Attendees also can secure meetings with PDI in advance though an online request form.

PDI customers, prospects, and other industry leaders looking for additional in-person events are invited to attend PDI Connections Live, taking place from August 25 to 28, 2024, in Washington, DC, U.S. Visit the PDI Technologies website to learn more about Connections Live.

About PDI Technologies
With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

For more information, contact:
PR Team, pr@pditechnologies.com
(includes Dimitra Farou who is onsite in Germany and at UNITI expo)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1517102/PDI_color_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/increasing-productivity-and-engaging-consumers-are-keys-to-success-for-convenience-retailers-as-featured-by-pdi-technologies-at-uniti-expo-2024-302113925.html

