GIX Partners with NYI at 60 Hudson Street to Launch First Fiber Route via Port Authority PATH Tunnel

Customers gain access to newly built, high-capacity dark fiber network on a unique, business critical path connecting Lower Manhattan and Northern New Jersey

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024, a provider of dark fiber infrastructure solutions is partnering with NYI, a provider of hybrid datacenter, network and interconnection services to establish a low-latency, scalable fiber network at 60 Hudson Street, adding a much needed, unique route supporting the growing connectivity needs of technology and business communities in Lower Manhattan, Northern New Jersey, and beyond.



The network between 60 Hudson Street and 165 Halsey Streetin Newark is the first dark fiber cross-Hudson tunnel build into lower Manhattan in decades. Enabled through a public-private partnership between GIX and the Port Authority of NY and NJ, this unique route is the southernmost Hudson River crossing, through the PATH Tunnel.

Hylan team installs GIX fiber optic cables in PATH transit tunnel

A purpose-built network

Carriers, financial and other enterprises seeking low-latency connectivity will benefit from GIX's state-of-the-art optical data transport equipment and newly manufactured high-capacity optical fiber. Existing glass used in other Hudson River crossings is more than twenty years old and providers are unable to perform the maintenance required to ensure that clients' data is transmitted without any issues or outages.

"For every two pairs of glass anyone uses today, you can use one of ours for greater efficiency. Our network is purpose-built; we've minimized the splice points, so we are able to provide latency and attenuation numbers that are far below what's available in the market." - explains George Cornachini, CTO at GIX.

Optimal infrastructure

Beyond the glass itself, GIX has a strong focus on achieving the best possible infrastructure.

"We take great care in how we architect our infrastructure," says Gregory Nugent, EVP of Sales and Infrastructure at GIX. "That's where the partnership comes into play. NYI is uniquely positioned with their exceptional New York metro area expertise, extensive network of in-building conduits, well-established ecosystem of partnerships and ability to cut through complexity - they helped us extend our network reach and connectivity to multiple suites at 60 Hudson Street, under budget and ahead of schedule."

"We're thrilled to leverage our 60 Hudson Street capabilities to facilitate the establishment of the GIX network not only within our facility but within other locations both inside and outside 60 Hudson," adds Phillip Koblence, Co-Founder and COO of NYI. "The new GIX fiber route forms a valuable addition to the NY metro connectivity ecosystem and integrating GIX into 60 Hudson delivers against NYI's ongoing mission to facilitate seamless connectivity in New York and beyond."

The Port Authority likewise has a strong commitment to enhancing the area's economy.

"Data has become a critical aspect of business and trade in this age of AI, with growing volumes of data driving the need for seamless transport of that data," observes Paul Lombardi, PATH Project Manager at the Port Authority of NY and NJ. "Our partnership with GIX ensures we can support the modernization of critical infrastructure to support current and future digital requirements and attract cutting-edge businesses."

What's next:

Connecting 60 Hudson represents the first phase of a multi-phase GIX plan to build a massive connectivity ring that will serve the NY metro area and provide the lowest latency to key financial, telecom and colocation facilities in and around Northern New Jersey and Lower Manhattan. Plans are already underway for a western route slated to go to 111 Eighth Avenue and 32 Avenue of the Americas as well as a build into the Equinix Secaucus Campus in New Jersey, for which engineering has already been completed.

About GIX

GIX is a dark fiber provider focused on serving Manhattan and New Jersey with diverse routes between major local exchanges. The current focus of GIX is the backbone route from 165 Halsey in New Jersey to 60 Hudson in Manhattan via the southernmost Hudson crossing with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Visit www.gixfiber.comfor more information.

About NYI

NYI is a global provider of hybrid infrastructure, network, and interconnection solutions. The company is known for cutting through the complexity of the IT landscape and facilitating custom solutions to address the critical infrastructure and connectivity needs of clients across industries. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners. To learn more, visit www.nyi.net, contact 800.288.7387 or follow NYI on LinkedIn. Media contact: Iromie Weeramantry, marketing@nyi.net

