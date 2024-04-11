New research from Germany showed that PV-powered heat pumps could require less surface than their solar thermal-driven counterparts in district heating networks. The scientists also found that increasing energy prices would have a minimal impact on the viability of both concepts. Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Research Institution for Energy Infrastructures and Geothermal Systems (IEG) investigated how solar thermal-assisted heat pumps or air sourced heat pumps powered by ground-mounted photovoltaics (PV-ASHP) may be combined with pit thermal energy storage systems (PTESs) in a district ...

