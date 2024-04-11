Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
WKN: A2PXK0 | ISIN: US67098H1041
11.04.2024
O-I Glass, Inc.: O-I Makes Further Inroads Towards Decarbonization

Approximately 75 Percent CO2 Reduction for O-I Transport in Ireland

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / O-I Glass, Inc.

In another stride toward innovating a path to a more sustainable future, O-I Glass is set to significantly reduce its CO2 emissions in the UK, particularly in Ireland, by implementing a new decarbonization initiative targeting transportation emissions. Commencing from April 1, 2024, transport-related CO2 emissions for spirits bottles produced in Alloa, Scotland, to customers in Ireland will be reduced by approximately 75 percent.

As part of the carbon-reduction program, O-I has switched the transportation of spirits bottles in Ireland, spanning both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, from diesel fuel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

HVO, classified as a second-generation biofuel, is derived entirely from renewable waste materials. Unlike traditional fossil fuels, HVO offers a sustainable alternative that significantly curtails carbon emissions. By embracing this innovative solution, O-I anticipates a remarkable reduction in CO2 emissions, with estimates suggesting an impressive 75 percent decrease. This equates to an annual reduction of up to 189 tons of CO2 emissions, or the equivalent electricity to power 34 homes for one year.

Included in this is the offset of the CO2 emissions associated with transporting bottles from O-I's plant in Alloa, Scotland, to the warehouse in Northern Ireland by utilizing HVO elsewhere. Therefore, O-I's spirits customers in Ireland - and the end consumers - are assured that the transport-related CO2 emissions from bottle plant to bottling plant are minimized and reduced by approximately 75 percent.

This initiative is emblematic of O-I's broader sustainability goals, both within the UK and on a global scale. By proactively embracing innovative technologies and practices, the company exemplifies its commitment to sustainable leadership. O-I's proactive measures demonstrate that the company's vision and journey is here today.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from O-I Glass, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: O-I Glass, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/o-i-glass-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: O-I Glass, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

