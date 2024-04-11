Terna, the Italian grid operator, says that it has received grid-connection requests for 144. 48 GW of solar projects to date. From pv magazine Italy Italian grid operator Terna has updated its online map of connection requests for renewable energy projects. As of March 31, 2024, there were a total of 5,678 grid-connection requests for 336. 68 GW of capacity. Most of the requests are for solar projects - 3,642 requests for 144. 48 GW of power, or 43. 06% of the total. The remaining share is made up of onshore wind installations, with 1,897 requests for 101. 14 GW, and offshore wind farms, with ...

