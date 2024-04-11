Peak Rock Capital LLC: Peak Rock Capital Affiliate Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Hufriedygroup

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital ("Peak Rock"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the dental segment ("HuFriedyGroup" or the "Company") of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) ("STERIS").

Founded in 1908, HuFriedyGroup is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality instruments, infection prevention products, instrument management systems, and conscious sedation products for the dental industry. The Company has industry leading brands, including Hu-Friedy, Crosstex, Omnia, and Accutron. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the Company serves customers in ~100 countries, and is supported by a base of ~1,500 employees across over 20 global manufacturing facilities and locations. The Company has built a strong reputation in the industry for its outstanding quality, broad product offerings, efficient workflow solutions, and ergonomic instrument designs.

Spencer Moore, Managing Director of Peak Rock Capital, said, "HuFriedyGroup's differentiated brands, high-quality product offerings, strong customer base, and outstanding team make this a highly compelling investment opportunity. We look forward to partnering with the management team and employees to drive further new product innovation and accelerated organic growth. We're also excited to help the team pursue complimentary acquisitions to extend the product and brand portfolio."

Andy Xilas, President of HuFriedyGroup, remarked, "Peak Rock has a long track record of helping companies accelerate growth and a shared vision of supporting our employees in providing leading products to the dental industry. Their ability to constructively navigate the complexities of a carve-out transaction gives us great confidence as we work to complete the separation from STERIS. We believe our partnership with Peak Rock will help HuFriedyGroup continue its mission of helping dental professionals around the world be Best in Practice through world-class products, services, education, and communities that result in superior clinician performance, optimal clinical outcomes, and enhanced safety for clinicians and patients."

Anthony DiSimone, Chief Executive Officer of Peak Rock, added, "This investment exemplifies Peak Rock's deep experience and capability in executing complex carve-out transactions. It also highlights our continuing efforts to expand our investments in resilient businesses in the healthcare sector. We believe that HuFriedyGroup represents an excellent platform for growth through near-term organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions."

ABOUT HUFRIEDY GROUP

HuFriedyGroup is a leading global manufacturer of dental instruments, instrument management systems, infection control products, and conscious sedation equipment and accessories under the HuFriedy, Crosstex, Omnia, and Accutron brands. Its 10,000-plus products are known for their precision, performance, longevity, reliability, and quality. HuFriedyGroup helps dental professionals be the best in practice by bringing together world-class products, services, education, and communities that result in superior clinician performance, clinical outcomes, and enhanced safety for clinicians and patients. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Chicago, HuFriedyGroup products are distributed in ~100 countries, and is supported by a base of ~1,500 employees across over 20 global manufacturing facilities and locations. For more information visit https://www.hufriedygroup.com.

ABOUT PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

Peak Rock Capital is a leading middle-market private investment firm that makes equity and debt investments in companies in North America and Europe. Peak Rock's equity investment platform focuses on opportunities where it can support senior management to drive rapid growth and profit improvement, with expertise in corporate carve-outs and partnering with families and founders seeking first-time institutional capital. Peak Rock's credit platform invests across capital structures, with a broad mandate to provide flexible, tailored capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses. Peak Rock's real estate platform makes equity and debt investments in small to mid-sized real estate assets in attractive, growing geographies. For further information about Peak Rock Capital, please visit www.peakrockcapital.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

[email protected]

SOURCE Peak Rock Capital LLC