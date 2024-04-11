Skanska builds the orthopedic center of the future at the hospital in Hässleholm, Sweden, for about SEK 1.4 billion

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an agreement with Region Skåne to build a new care building and a new service building at the hospital in Hässleholm, Sweden. The contract is worth approximately SEK 1.4 billion, which will be included in the order bookings for Sweden in the second quarter of 2024.

The care and service buildings are planned as a continuous building body of approximately 24,000 square meters. The care building will contain reception, operating theatres, aftercare for orthopedics as well as a sterile technology unit and administrative premises.

The service building will cater for goods reception functions such as goods intake for meals, cold and freezer rooms, liquid storage, laundry handling, gas storage and a central waste facility. The building will also contain staff space and administrative premises.

The frame of the care building will consist of climate-improved concrete in both frame and cast-in-place constructions. The project aims to be environmentally certified in the Miljöbyggnad certification system.

The planning of the new parts of the Hässleholm hospital area has been going on for a long time and the project goes by the working name Forth, which stands for "Future orthopedics in Hässleholm".

Preparatory work will begin in the spring and construction is scheduled to begin in April 2024. The buildings are planned to be completed in the first half of 2028.

