Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Acne Vulgaris Treatment PrARAZLO Now Available to Patients Through British Columbia PharmaCare Public Drug Plan

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / Bausch Health, Canada Inc., part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today announced that its topical prescription treatment for acne vulgaris, PrARAZLOTM (tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w), is now available to patients through BC PharmaCare, the public drug program of British Columbia.

ARAZLO is the only tazarotene lotion treatment approved by Health Canada for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 10 years of age and older.1 The listing by BC PharmaCare means ARAZLO is now available to patients on all public drug plans across Canada.

"We are very pleased that British Columbia residents who rely on BC PharmaCare now have access to ARAZLO, a retinoid lotion with a unique vehicle technology for the treatment of acne vulgaris," Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health said. "It is an important part of our large dermatology portfolio to help meet Canadians' skin care needs."

ARAZLO is the only tazarotene acne treatment available in a lotion formulated with PRISMATREXTM technology (formulation with known hydrating and moisturizing effects, which may alleviate dryness of skin).1 Retinoids like tazarotene are a core component of acne treatment. Providing the treatment in a lotion form helps limit the dryness and irritation that has historically been a barrier to the long-term use of tazarotene by patients.2

"The technology in ARAZLO lotion can help with patient tolerability of their acne treatment which can lead to better effectiveness and results for the patient, so it is very positive that ARAZLO is now available to patients through BC PharmaCare," said Dr. Christina Han, a dermatologist practicing in Vancouver and Clinical Assistant Professor with the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science at the University of British Columbia. "In treating acne, it's important to have a variety of treatment options to find the right one for each patient."

Approximately 5.6 million Canadians are impacted by acne3 and often need to try different treatment options to find one that is effective for them.

"It's encouraging and useful for people with acne to have new treatment options available to them through our public drug plans as acne can have a negative impact on their lives," said Sue Sherlock, Executive Director of the Acne and Rosacea Society of Canada. "It is good news when a new treatment becomes accessible to everyone."

ARAZLO is produced by Bausch Health, Canada for Canadian patients and for export at the company's manufacturing facility in Laval, Quebec.

About Acne Vulgaris

Acne vulgaris ("vulgaris" means "common") is the most common skin problem seen by doctors in Canada. It occurs when the pores of the skin become plugged with oil and skin cells, often causing whiteheads, blackheads, pimples or cysts to appear on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders. Acne affects about 5.6 million Canadians, or nearly 20 per cent of the population and causes emotional distress and can cause permanent scarring1 or pigmentation changes.4 Acne affects about 90 per cent of adolescents and about 25 per cent of teens will still have acne at age 25.3

About ARAZLO

ARAZLO tazarotene lotion, 0.045% w/w is a topical prescription indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris. ARAZLO can be used on affected areas in patients 12 years and older and on affected areas of the face only of those aged 10 and 11. The safety and efficacy of ARAZLO in children below the age of 10 years has not been established.1

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, healthcare professionals, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The Bausch Health Canadian prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

