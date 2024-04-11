ParetoHealth Welcomes Industry Veteran CFO and Announces Appointment of First Chief Product Officer to Support Continued Growth and Scale

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / ParetoHealth, an innovative risk financing platform for employee health benefits, today announced a strategic expansion of its executive team. The company is adding Will Bondurant as CFO and Sara Wajnberg as Chief Product Officer as the company continues its rapid growth.

Bondurant brings relevant domain expertise as the former CFO of Apree Health, an advanced primary care company. Bondurant began his career at McKinsey & Company and prior to Apree was the CFO of digital health pioneer and health navigation company Castlight Health.

"Bondurant and Wajnberg bring expertise that will accelerate our growth as we redefine employee health benefits and chart a better way to self-insure," said Andrew Cavenagh, Chief Executive Officer of ParetoHealth. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the team and look forward to their contributions."

"It is a privilege to join ParetoHealth in its fight on behalf of small and mid-sized employers," said Bondurant. "I am inspired to be part of a team challenging the status quo to improve health for the American workforce."

Wajnberg also brings a wealth of employee benefits expertise as the former Chief Operating Officer of employee benefits technology platform Nayya. She also brings a unique understanding of the intersection of insurance, healthcare, and technology from her long tenure as Chief Product Officer of OscarHealth.

"ParetoHealth is committed to helping medium-sized businesses provide affordable, high-quality health benefits to employees," said Maeve O'Meara, President of ParetoHealth. "Adding leaders like Wajnberg and Bondurant will help us innovate and scale as we continue to grow our community of employers with our consultant partners."

"I am excited to leverage my experience in healthcare technology to innovate and build on the incredible momentum ParetoHealth has built in the market," said Wajnberg. "I look forward to working closely with our talented team to deliver on our promise of less risk and greater value to medium-sized employers."

About ParetoHealth

ParetoHealth offers medium-sized employers access to an innovative, scaled health insurance platform designed to mitigate the year-to-year volatility and risk typically associated with self-insurance. This long-term, strategic approach to risk financing gives employers the freedom to focus on reducing healthcare costs and improving quality of care. Members of the ParetoHealth program benefit from access to a curated set of cost management strategies and solutions, ensuring they can offer their employees access to high-quality and affordable care. More than 2,700 employers participate in the ParetoHealth program, representing more than 850,000 covered lives and $1.3 billion in stop-loss premium under management. For more information, visit www.paretohealth.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Catharine Thurston

Executive Vice President

thurston@paretohealth.com

SOURCE: ParetoHealth

View the original press release on newswire.com.