Following news the EU will investigate unspecified Chinese wind turbine suppliers in Europe, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning has said "many in the world are deeply unsettled by the EU's rising protectionist tendency". Mao Ning, a Chinese Communist Party official and Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, has said China is "highly concerned over the EU's discriminatory actions against Chinese companies" after it was announced EU authorities are investigating Chinese wind turbine suppliers. The diplomat's comments were made during a press conference held yesterday. Asked to respond ...

