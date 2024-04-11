Greene Park Capital Europe willuse its extensive experience to work with investors and operators to identify attractive risk-adjusted returns in healthcare real estate.

Greene Park Capital Founder Carrie Hiebeler announced the launch of a new entity whose team of experienced real estate and healthcare experts will focus on investment opportunities presented by the rapidly growing demand for healthcare services in the UK and Europe.

"Healthcare in the UK and Europe is on the precipice of major changes and Greene Park Capital Europe is well prepared to be in front of that transformation," Hiebeler said. "We will do what we do best. Bring our expertise to every deal and expand on our long-term and extensive relationships with capital and operator partners. We will advise and partner with investors to help them find and actively manage the right investment opportunities and we will help operators attract the capital they need to build out their platforms."

Greene Park Capital Europe Team

Tom Hoppe has advised and executed on over $225 billion of transactions during a 15-year M&A career. Most recently he was a senior director at investment banking advisory firm Gleacher Shacklock, where he focused on deals in UK and European healthcare services. Prior to that he spent he spent a decade at leading independent investment banking advisory firm Centerview Partners in both New York and London, advising on mergers and acquisition for clients across healthcare, life sciences and other sectors, including large global healthcare real estate investment trusts.

"Our team brings a unique set of problem-solving skills as well as a thorough understanding of the real estate markets in the UK and Europe that will be critical to successful healthcare investing," Hiebeler said. "We have the knowledge, expertise and deal making experience to help investors navigate the intricacies of the healthcare market, bringing in a range of viewpoints so that the best decisions are made at all stages of the investment lifecycle."

Currently, Greene Park Capital Europe has a robust pipeline. Hiebeler described this an opportune time to enter healthcare real estate.

"Given the cost of financing and the fact that many public REITs are currently out of the market, the basis where we can purchase healthcare real estate alongside our capital partners is becoming increasingly attractive. We predict the result could be outsized healthcare returns over the next five to seven years," she added.

About Greene Park Capital Europe

Greene Park Capital Europe works with both investors and operators to seek out new opportunities in healthcare real estate investing. Learn more about what we do and how we do it at Greene Park Capital Europe.

