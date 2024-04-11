Study examines how monoclonal antibodies mitigate influenza and mycobacterium tuberculosis

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, will present three abstracts at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) 2024. ECCMID will take place online and in-person in Barcelona, Spain, from April 27-30, 2024.

The first two abstracts will detail data on LHNVD-105, an adjuvanted composite peptide universal influenza vaccine, and the monoclonal antibodies it produces. A third abstract will be presented by the University of Pretoria on Longhorn's monoclonal antibodies for the prevention and treatment of infections caused by mycobacterium tuberculosis and gram-positive bacteria.

Abstract and presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: Adjuvanted unconjugated highly conserved multi-epitope influenza peptide vaccine induced broadly reactive antibodies to multiple influenza viruses in pigs

Poster Number: P0252

Session Title: 1e. Emerging/re-emerging, vector-borne and zoonotic viral diseases (other than COVID)

Session Date/Time: April 27, 2024, 12:00

Session Location: Poster Area

Abstract Title: Neutralising monoclonal antibodies raised against highly conserved influenza hemagglutinin, neuraminidase, and matrix epitopes may offer novel cocktail therapeutic strategies

Poster Number: P0162

Session Title: 1c. Influenza and respiratory viruses (incl diagnostics epidemiology, antiviral drugs, vaccines, treatment susceptibility resistance)

Session Date/Time: April 27, 2024, 12:00

Session Location: Poster Area

Abstract Title: Opsonic IgG2a and IgG2b monoclonal antibodies targeting gram-positive cell wall components heat shock protein and peptidoglycan recognise and bind to clinical Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates

Poster Number: P3858

Session Title: 10f. Other preventive modalities (incl new vaccine technologies, antibody-based treatments)

Session Date/Time: April 27, 2024, 12:00

Session Location: Poster Area

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn products play a significant role to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240411829962/en/

Contacts:

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics LLC

Jeffrey Fischer

Email: jeff@lhnvd.com



Media

Alexis Feinberg ICR Westwicke PR

Email: alexis.feinberg@westwicke.com



Investor Relations

Stephanie Carrington ICR Westwicke IR

Email: stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com