Traction Uranium Corp. Appoints Paul Gorman as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

CALGARY, Alberta, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the "Company" or "Traction") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Gorman as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company.



Mr. Gorman is a resource sector-focused corporate specialist with over 25 years of experience in junior mining finance, public listings, viability assessment, and the operational rationalization of several emerging-growth public companies. For 18 years, he served as President and Managing Partner of Riverbank Capital by working with small-cap companies to assist in financing, property, and profile development. Paul was instrumental in raising capital over $85 million, and in developing plans for ongoing sustainable business growth. He was instrumental in revitalizing the junior graphite space in North America in 2008 by funding Industrial Minerals Inc, which became Northern Graphite and assisting four other graphite companies in an advisory role. Paul founded Mega Graphite Inc. in 2009 and has served as chief executive for three other companies. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.

"Mr. Gorman's previous corporate and resource industry experience is invaluable to the Traction team," stated Faizaan Lalani, Director of Traction Uranium Corp. "we look forward to having him join and lead the Company forward."

The appointment of Mr. Gorman follows the resignation of Lester Esteban as Chief Executive Officer for the Company. Mr. Esteban will remain as a Director of Traction. The Company would like to thank Mr. Esteban for his contributions as Chief Executive Officer for Traction.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

