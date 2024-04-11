Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 11.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe 11.4.2024: Ganz großer Name spielt jetzt mit…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446 | Ticker-Symbol: YK3
Stuttgart
11.04.24
10:31 Uhr
0,436 Euro
-0,001
-0,23 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANEVEZIO STATYBOS TRESTAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4880,50015:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2024 | 14:18
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Results of Audited Activities for the Year 2023 of Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB and Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB Group

In 2023, the consolidated revenue of the Group of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 119.828 mln. Euros, whereas in 2022 the consolidated revenue was 115.84 mln. Euros. Over the reporting period, the net profit of the Group amounted to 3.322 mln. Euros and in 2022 the Group had the net profit in the amount of 0.525 mln. Euros.

Over the year of 2023, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 80.751 mln. Euros, and in 2022 the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB was 79.222 mln. Euros. In 2023, Panevezio statybos trestas AB has suffered the net loss in the amount of 2.279 mln. Euros, the net loss in 2022 was 1.720 mln. Euros.

More information:
Managing Director
Tomas Stukas
Tel.: +370 618 21360


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.