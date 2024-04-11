Ocean Harvest Technology (OHT), based in the UK, produces animal feed additives products using a composite of blended seaweed. Its patented products have been shown to enhance growth rates in livestock, increase feed efficiency and improve egg quality and quantity for laying poultry. As OHT operates in an attractive market, there is significant potential for its proprietary technology to drive volume growth as awareness of its product benefits increases, along with improving financials.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...