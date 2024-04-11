OneMeta AI: OneMeta Expands OneMeta's Presence on Microsoft's Corporate Websites

BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2024 / OneMeta Inc. (www.onemeta.ai) (OTCQB:ONEI).

OneMeta, Inc., the most innovative and advanced provider of AI-powered translation and transcription, has announced that its Verbum software has now been listed on the following Microsoft links:

Verbum for Teams App on Microsoft Teams Store : https://teams.microsoft.com/l/app/f68c6d62-adf6-457f-b4e9-001cf9cce488

Verbum for Teams App on Microsoft AppSource Marketplace (this offer is for the client App in Teams and it's Free to download): https://appsource.microsoft.com/en-in/product/office/WA200006603?tab=Overview

Verbum for Teams Azure Services on Microsoft Azure Marketplace (this offer is Co-sell Ready and it is for the service and billed by minute of usage): https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/onemetaai1663014639126.31f47256-aa1d-497e-9cd6-7d907684a075?tab=Overview

Verbum for Teams Microsoft Certification on public Microsoft documentation library: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365-app-certification/teams/onemeta-inc-verbum?pivots=general

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta, stated: "Since OnceMeta just achieved Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status we are seeing significant interest from potential customers who want to apply the Verbum software to their usage of Microsoft Teams in the 140+ languages we offer. We can bring our AI for translation and transcription to all enterprises without compromising privacy, compliance, and data security."

By using Verbum on the Microsoft Teams Enterprise, organizations may leverage OneMeta's AI for the following use cases:

Financial service companies

Call centers

Telemedicine

Telemaintance

Insurance companies

Law firms and CPA firms

Public sector agencies

Alessandro Balzarelli, Director at Microsoft Industry Solutions Engineering commented,

"Now that Verbum for Teams is available on the Teams store, AppSource Marketplace, the Azure Marketplace, and the Microsoft Certification has been published, we expect to see Verbum's adoption and growth by organizations that need multi language translation and transcription. Verbum empowers Microsoft Teams users to be more efficient and more inclusive within their own organizations and with their own customers."

About OneMeta Inc.: We Create a More Understanding WorldTM

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on breaking down the communication challenges of a world with over 7,100 languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing (NLP) architecture was developed using generative artificial intelligence tools (AI) and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 150 languages.

OneMeta Inc.: Speak. Hear. Read. Understand.

For more information, please contact:

OneMeta Inc.. Email: info@onemeta.ai

SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com